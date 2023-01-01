Ha Baroana is one of Lesotho’s more important and publicised rock-art sites. It’s worth a visit if you have extra time, although neglect and vandalism have taken their toll.

To get here, take the Roma turn-off from the Mafeteng Rd; continue for about 8km to the Thaba-Tseka junction. Turn left (towards Thaba-Tseka) and continue about 12km to Nazareth. Shared taxis between Maseru and Thaba-Tseka can drop you at the Ha Baroana turn-off just before the village of Nazareth, where there’s a signposted gravel track to the paintings. Follow this 3km to Ha Khotso village, turn right at a football field and continue 2.5km to a hilltop overlooking a gorge. A footpath zigzags down the hillside to the rock shelter with the paintings.