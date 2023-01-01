Moolmanshoek Private Game Reserve

This breathtaking, family-owned reserve protects a 3000-hectare stretch of grasslands, stone rock formations and valleys of the Wittenberg mountains. Springbok, black wildebeest, blesbok, oryx, zebra and ostrich are all accounted for, but what makes the experience unique is the horse operation. Guests are permitted to ride in the reserve, trotting and cantering if they please, alongside wild game.

The horses are top-notch and well cared for, and the comfortable saddles are designed for long-distance trips, which Moolmanshoek arranges to Lesotho and back. The on-site lodge offers rooms (per person including breakfast from R882) that are sumptuous and tastefully adorned, and the property also features a children's playground, a pool, a library and an exquisite restaurant where an elaborate breakfast is served each morning.

The reserve is located on the R70, 20km from the town of Rosendal between Senekal and Ficksburg.