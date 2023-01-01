Within the park you’ll find the small Basotho Cultural Village, essentially an open-air museum peopled by actors depicting various aspects of traditional Basotho life. A two-hour guided hiking trail explores medicinal and other plants, and a rock-art site. You can stay in two-person, self-catering rondavels (round huts; R870).

Although this is a friendly place, with a lot of good information on traditional customs and culture, it is also essentially artificial and idealised. To see how most Sotho live, cross the border into Lesotho.