Eighteen kilometres from Bethlehem, Lionsrock is a 12.5-sq-km sanctuary and wildlife park for big cats rescued from all over the world and includes lions, cheetahs and leopards. There are also many species of antelope and wild dog, and guided game drives are offered. Accommodation is also available (per person including breakfast R750, four-person cabins R2310).

Hiking trails, sunset drives and birdwatching tours are also popular with guests.