The small Sterkfontein Dam Nature Reserve is in a beautiful area of the Drakensberg foothills, and home to springbok, zebra, rhebok and wildebeest. Looking out over this expansive dam with its backdrop of rugged peaks feels like gazing across an inland sea. There are many viewpoints, and watersports such as windsurfing and fishing (with a license) are popular.

Camping (up to five people R200) and rustic four-bed chalets (R550 to R850) are available.