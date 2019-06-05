Royal Natal National Park is one of the best spots in the entire KZN Wildlife system. The park and its surrounds are full of movie-quality scenery (literally: the 1964 film Zulu was shot here) and so many activities that those looking to take in everything the park has to offer should plan a multi-day stay.

With some of the Drakensberg’s most dramatic and accessible scenery, the park is crowned by the sublime Amphitheatre, an 8km wall of cliff and canyon that is spectacular from below and even more so from up on high. Here the Tugela Falls drop 850m in five stages (the top one often freezes in winter). Looming up behind is Mont-aux-Sources (3282m), so called because the Tugela, Elands and Western Khubedu Rivers rise here; the last eventually becomes the Senqu (Orange) River and flows all the way to the Atlantic. The park is renowned for its excellent day walks and hiking opportunities.