Cathedral Peak Nature Reserve is known for having some of the most awe-inspiring scenery in the Drakensberg. It sits between Royal Natal National Park and Giant's Castle, and the Bell (2930m), the Horns (3005m) and Cleft Peak (3281m) all on proud display. Hikers must register with the park office before setting off on walks; be sure to obtain instructions and times regarding the hikes, including to Cathedral Peak.