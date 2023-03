Injisuthi features some of the most spectacular views in the Drakensberg. On the grounds of what used to be a private farm, this KZN Wildlife park is home to some of the Drakensberg's tallest points, Mafadi (3400m) and Injisuthi (3300m). It should be noted that these peaks cannot be tackled in one day. The many day walks include Marble Baths (four to five hours), where you can swim.