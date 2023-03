The Giant’s Castle area is rich in San rock art. It's thought that the last San lived here at the beginning of the 20th century. To see some of these paintings, you can visit Main Cave, 2.3km south of Giant’s Camp. Thandeka, the resident guide, waits at the cave’s entrance where, every hour, she conducts an explanatory tour.

The walk from Giant's Camp to the cave takes 45 minutes; there's a shorter return of 1.5km.