The rare lammergeier, also known as the bearded vulture (Gypaetus barbatus), which is found only in the Drakensberg, nests in the reserve. Reserve staff sometimes give guests bones to put out to encourage the birds to feed here. The Lammergeier Hide is the best place to see these raptors. The hide is extremely popular, so it’s essential to book in advance. You need a 4WD or a sturdy pair of hiking boots to reach the hide and there are no facilities whatsoever.