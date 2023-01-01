Highmoor Nature Reserve

Although more exposed and less dramatic than some of the Drakensberg region, the undulating hills of this reserve make for pleasant walks. It’s also one of the few places where you’re driving ‘on top of’ the foothills. There are two caves – Aasvoel Cave and Caracal Cave – both 2.5km from the main office, and Fultons Rock, which has rock art (a 4km easy walk), plus caves for overnight hikers. Access is via the towns of Nottingham Road or Rosetta (it’s well signed).

Trout fishing is also popular. There are no chalets here, but campsites (R190) are available.