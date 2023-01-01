Southeast of Giant's Castle, Kamberg Nature Reserve has a number of antelope species and a mustn't-miss rock-art experience. It begins with a multimedia presentation, then you join a three-hour guided walk to the famous Game Pass Shelter, known as the 'Rosetta Stone' of Southern African rock art, for it was here that archaeologists first interpreted the symbolism of the San paintings. You can get to Kamberg from Nottingham Road or Rosetta, off the N3 south of Mooi River.