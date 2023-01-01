Ardmore Ceramic Studio

This extraordinary gallery was started by artist Fée Halset-Berning in 1985. She trained Bonnie Ntshalintsahli, the daughter of a farm employee. Sadly, Bonnie has since passed away, but the studio flourished, firstly in the Drakensberg with a group of highly gifted artists. In 2009 the studio moved to its current site, set among greenery and stunning trees.

The studio’s artists create the most extraordinary pieces of ceramic art, some functional, others ornamental. So renowned are the pieces that Christie’s holds an annual auction of selected items. You can see the artists at work in the studio and visit the gallery; works are for sale, too.