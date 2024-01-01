Statue of Gandhi

KwaZulu-Natal

A statue of Gandhi, who was famously ejected from a 1st-class carriage at Pietermaritzburg station, stands defiant opposite some old colonial buildings on Church St.

  • KwaZulu-Natal Museum

    KwaZulu-Natal Museum

    0.19 MILES

    This impressive museum has a range of well-curated displays reflecting a diversity of cultures, including settler history, war records, stuffed birds and…

  • Tatham Art Gallery

    Tatham Art Gallery

    0.1 MILES

    In keeping with Pietermaritzburg’s self-styled role as a heritage city, one of its finest sights, the art gallery, was started in 1903 by Mrs Ada Tatham…

  • Nelson Mandela Capture Site

    Nelson Mandela Capture Site

    15.62 MILES

    On 5 August 1962, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was captured by apartheid police on the R103 outside of Howick. This would mark the start of his 27 years of…

  • Ardmore Ceramic Studio

    Ardmore Ceramic Studio

    21.58 MILES

    This extraordinary gallery was started by artist Fée Halset-Berning in 1985. She trained Bonnie Ntshalintsahli, the daughter of a farm employee. Sadly,…

  • Dargle Valley Pottery

    Dargle Valley Pottery

    23.11 MILES

    Started by famous South African potter Ian Glenny, this old-school, ‘70s-style pottery place is at the earthy and rural end of Ardmore's range of arts…

  • KwaZulu-Natal National Botanical Garden

    KwaZulu-Natal National Botanical Garden

    1.93 MILES

    Spread over 4200 sq metres, these gardens have exotic species and indigenous mist-belt flora. Guided tours are offered on weekdays and there's a weekly…

  • Msunduzi Museum

    Msunduzi Museum

    0.38 MILES

    Formerly known as Voortrekker Museum, Msunduzi Museum comprises a complex that incorporates the Church of the Vow, the home of Andries Pretorius, a…

  • Modern Memorial Church

    Modern Memorial Church

    0.3 MILES

    The words of the Vow that the Voortrekkers made with God at the Battle of Blood River are in the Modern Memorial Church.

