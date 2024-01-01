A statue of Gandhi, who was famously ejected from a 1st-class carriage at Pietermaritzburg station, stands defiant opposite some old colonial buildings on Church St.
0.19 MILES
This impressive museum has a range of well-curated displays reflecting a diversity of cultures, including settler history, war records, stuffed birds and…
0.1 MILES
In keeping with Pietermaritzburg’s self-styled role as a heritage city, one of its finest sights, the art gallery, was started in 1903 by Mrs Ada Tatham…
15.62 MILES
On 5 August 1962, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was captured by apartheid police on the R103 outside of Howick. This would mark the start of his 27 years of…
21.58 MILES
This extraordinary gallery was started by artist Fée Halset-Berning in 1985. She trained Bonnie Ntshalintsahli, the daughter of a farm employee. Sadly,…
23.11 MILES
Started by famous South African potter Ian Glenny, this old-school, ‘70s-style pottery place is at the earthy and rural end of Ardmore's range of arts…
KwaZulu-Natal National Botanical Garden
1.93 MILES
Spread over 4200 sq metres, these gardens have exotic species and indigenous mist-belt flora. Guided tours are offered on weekdays and there's a weekly…
0.38 MILES
Formerly known as Voortrekker Museum, Msunduzi Museum comprises a complex that incorporates the Church of the Vow, the home of Andries Pretorius, a…
0.3 MILES
The words of the Vow that the Voortrekkers made with God at the Battle of Blood River are in the Modern Memorial Church.
0.08 MILES
Architect Phillip Dudgeon modelled the Standard Bank on the Bank of Ireland in Belfast.
0.1 MILES
0.1 MILES
The colonial-era City Hall is the largest load-bearing red-brick building in the southern hemisphere.
0.19 MILES
0.3 MILES
0.37 MILES
The Church of the Vow was built in 1841 to fulfil the Voortrekkers’ promise to God at the Battle of Blood River.
0.38 MILES
0.97 MILES
Three Hindu Temples grace the northern end of Langalibalele St.