Nelson Mandela Capture Site

On 5 August 1962, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was captured by apartheid police on the R103 outside of Howick. This would mark the start of his 27 years of incarceration. In 2012 a monument was installed here in the form of 50 steel columns which, when viewed from the correct angle, come together to produce a marvellous portrait of the great man. At the time of writing, exhibits were housed in a temporary shed while a permanent museum was constructed.

There's a cafe serving excellent coffee, a craft shop and a kids' playground on-site.