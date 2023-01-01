The Spioenkop Nature Reserve is a tranquil spot surrounding a dam on the Tugela river that zebras, white rhinos, giraffes, antelope and over 290 bird species call home. Other than wildlife spotting there is horse riding, guided walks and a vulture hide on offer. It's located between the Battlefields and the Drakensberg, which makes it a nice, secluded hub to explore both areas.

The reserve is northeast of Bergville, but the entrance is on the eastern side, 13km from Winterton off R600.

If you're coming from the south on the N3, take exit 194 for R74 towards Winterton. The Spioenkop battlefield is accessed from R616 via Bergville (not R600; follow the signs). Due to deteriorated road conditions in the reserve a 4WD or vehicle with high clearance and good traction is necessary.