Fort

KwaZulu-Natal

Opposite Settlers Dr is a wall with loopholes from the original fort, built as a refuge from Zulu attack and now part of the police station.

  • Siege Museum

    Siege Museum

    0.25 MILES

    This museum, next to the town hall in the old Market House (built 1884), which was used to store rations during the Anglo-Boer War siege, may be small but…

  • Spioenkop Nature Reserve

    Spioenkop Nature Reserve

    19.37 MILES

    The Spioenkop Nature Reserve is a tranquil spot surrounding a dam on the Tugela river that zebras, white rhinos, giraffes, antelope and over 290 bird…

  • Long Tom

    Long Tom

    0.24 MILES

    A replica of Long Tom, a Boer gun capable of heaving a shell 10km, is near the town hall. Long Tom was put out of action by a British raiding party during…

  • Winterton Museum

    Winterton Museum

    22.57 MILES

    This small museum is stuffed with insightful exhibits on San rock art, Zulu history and the Anglo-Boer war, specifically the Spioenkop battle.

  • Castor & Pollux

    Castor & Pollux

    0.25 MILES

    Outside the town hall are two guns, Castor and Pollux, used by the British in defence of Ladysmith.

