Opposite Settlers Dr is a wall with loopholes from the original fort, built as a refuge from Zulu attack and now part of the police station.
Fort
KwaZulu-Natal
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.25 MILES
This museum, next to the town hall in the old Market House (built 1884), which was used to store rations during the Anglo-Boer War siege, may be small but…
19.37 MILES
The Spioenkop Nature Reserve is a tranquil spot surrounding a dam on the Tugela river that zebras, white rhinos, giraffes, antelope and over 290 bird…
0.24 MILES
A replica of Long Tom, a Boer gun capable of heaving a shell 10km, is near the town hall. Long Tom was put out of action by a British raiding party during…
22.57 MILES
This small museum is stuffed with insightful exhibits on San rock art, Zulu history and the Anglo-Boer war, specifically the Spioenkop battle.
0.25 MILES
Outside the town hall are two guns, Castor and Pollux, used by the British in defence of Ladysmith.
16.44 MILES
A strategic site coveted by both British and Boer forces.
Nearby KwaZulu-Natal attractions
