Masitise Cave House Museum

Five kilometres west of Quthing is this intriguing section of an old mission, built directly into a San rock shelter in 1866 by Reverend David-Frédéric Ellenberger, a Swiss missionary who was among the first to arrive in Lesotho. There’s a cast of a dinosaur footprint in the ceiling, a museum with displays on local culture and history, and fading San rock art nearby.

To get here, take the signposted turn-off near the Masitise Primary School and follow the road about 1km back past the small red church. At the neighbouring house you can ask for the key from the caretaker, the church pastor. From here, the museum is three minutes further on foot.