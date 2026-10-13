Checking In: The Populus Hotel in Seattle

I just spent two wonderful days at the Populus Hotel in Seattle. Nestled in Pioneer Square, this artfully designed, meticulously crafted hotel provided the perfect launch pad for a few days of enjoying the Emerald City.

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Earlier this year, I received an invite to my friend's wedding in Western Washington for late September, and I immediately RSVP’d yes. I love my home state during that time of year, and I rarely have the time or bandwidth to make it back for a visit. But now I had a very good reason too.

I knew I wanted to spend a couple of days in Seattle while I was there, and for the first time in my life I wanted to stay in a hotel; typically, I opt for crashing on a dear friend's couch, but I was bringing my boyfriend, so I felt like it was time to venture into the world of Seattle hotels. My research led me to the Populus Hotel, and I was smitten.

Best for: Foodies and couples. The atmosphere and design are fantastic, and you are literally within walking distance of the International District. Sports lovers will love the easy access to the two major stadiums in the city.

Location: 100 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104. Located in Pioneer Square near King Street Station.

Rooms: 120

Price rating: Mid-range

Amenities: It has a great gym, but I think the true stars are the rooftop bar, Firn and the on-site restaurant, Salt Harvest.

Check-in/check-out: 3pm/11am

History

View of the rooftop bar Firn at the Populus Hotel. Ric Stovall/Populus Hotel

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Pioneer Square has an intrinsically "old Seattle" vibe in comparison to other neighborhoods, and the Populus Hotel took that into account. The hotel is in the Historic Westland building, which is over a century old; it was originally built in 1907. The space was very clearly restored with great intention, feeling both modern and historic, with old brick, detailed ironwork, and Douglas fir beams that blend the two eras.

Why It’s Worth It

This hotel fit my needs exactly. It was close enough to the action to be accessible, but far enough not to be overly busy or loud. I loved the design aspects of the building and how it wove nature with industrial concepts. It truly captured the spirit of Seattle, which at its core is known for its impressive natural beauty. The on-site food and bar are impressive, and when you have been traveling for a while, it is nice to have a meal that is both easily accessible and delicious. Not to mention the cafe, also on the property, which provides guests with one complimentary drink a day, which was a uniquely special touch.

The Rooms

A room at the Populus Hotel. Ric Stovall/Populus Hotel

At the Populus, the rooms have that sort of feel that comes with the city; they lean on the darker side. The space is beautiful and inviting. If natural light is important to you, or you plan to spend a lot of time in your room, I would recommend booking a corner room rather than the standard King Alder. That being said, the real star of the room was the bathroom. With automatic lighting, a spacious and wonderful shower, and Aesop beauty products. I was in heaven.

Restaurants

The Populus Hotel's restaurant, Salt Harvest. Ric Stovall/Populus Hotel

On the rooftop, you’ll find the stunning bar and restaurant Firn. The rooftop is really spectacular, with views of the Space Needle and the sunset over downtown. Not to mention, the cocktail program is extensive and inventive. I tried a Sea-tini, a briny, salty masterpiece, and, of course, we had to order the Seattle Dog. A local delicacy that features adding cream cheese to your hot dog bun. While a more upscale approach than what I am used to, it scratched that itch.

Downstairs is Salt Harvest, a low-lit, rather sultry restaurant. The focus is on land and sea flavors, and it delivers. The main highlight for me was the Dungeness Crab dip. It was so fresh and had a slight kick from the jalapeños. We also had delicious local oysters, steak, sea bass, and patato bravas. Everything was flavorful and fresh, with great attention to detail and an emphasis on local and seasonal ingredients.

Best Things to Do Nearby

One of the beautiful things about Seattle is that nothing is really that far away. Located only one mile from the hotel (a 20-minute walk if you like to stroll) is Pike Place Market. Not much farther is the Seattle Art Museum, which has a truly fantastic collection. I particularly love the nearby Olympic Sculpture Park located along the waterfront.

If you head East from the Populus, only a 10-minute walk, you will find yourself in Chinatown/International District. Now, if you love to eat, I highly recommend this neighborhood. We ate at Happy Lamb, a delicious hot-pot spot (their spicy broth is my favorite). Then we had to stop at Tai Tung, famous as Bruce Lee’s favorite restaurant and the oldest Chinese restaurant in Seattle, which opened in 1935. Other restaurants on my list that my friends swear by are Jade Garden Restaurant for dim sum and Honey Court for Cantonese food.