Even before Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden, Seattle was an epic music city. Rewind over the decades and you’ll find roots of jazz, folk, classical and indigenous musical traditions. Through the 20th century, Seattle welcomed stints by Ray Charles, Woodie Guthrie, Jelly Roll Morton, and other legends who helped set the stage for the city’s – and world’s – musical breakthroughs.

By the 1960s and '70s, hometown giants like Quincy Jones, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, and Jimi Hendrix cranked up the volume. Then came the '90s, turning Seattle sound up to eleven and launching alternative rock – specifically grunge – as a whole new genre. They drew open the curtains for Washington state’s modern talents, from Ben Gibbard, Modest Mouse and Sleater-Kinney to Brandi Carlile, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. And let’s not forget Kenny G and Sir Mix-a-Lot!

Today you can still catch artists at venues where Seattle icons sizzled back in the day, and learn about them too at the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP). Then rock on IRL with shows and festivals at dozens of new and long-loved clubs, ballrooms, theaters and arenas all over the Emerald City. After all, you never know where you might hear the next Cobain or Hendrix shredding to global fame.

1. The Showbox

Best for literally everything

Capacity: 1100

Location: Downtown

A block from Pike Place Market, Seattle’s landmark Showbox Ballroom opened on First Avenue back in 1939. Its spotlights shined on Duke Ellington, the Ramones, Foo Fighters, the Roots, and even Prince and Pearl Jam. Its spectacular variety lives on with a busy calendar loaded with virtually every genre of music, plus comedy and seasonal events. See even more top-tier performers at its sister venue Showbox SoDo in South Seattle.

2. Neumos

Best for big, new talent and great tech

Capacity: 700

Location: Capitol Hill

This corner club on the cool corridor of Pike St opened as Moe’s in 1992, in time to stage fresh-faced bands like Oasis, Radiohead, No Doubt and Garbage. It relaunched as Neumos (“new Moe’s”) in 2003 with killer sound and lighting systems, plus an intimate second-floor club called Barboza. The list of performers who’ve taken this stage over nearly 40 years is legend – Adele, Vampire Weekend, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, the Breeders, for starters – and its power programming is alive and kicking.

3. Tractor Tavern

Best for casual vibes and diverse music

Capacity: 430

Location: Ballard

Marking 30 years of “diesel music” in 2025, this busy Ballard club embodies the chill Seattle spirit. Though the Tractor has cowboy vibes, the programming here spans bluegrass, rockabilly, alt-country, and occasional reggae nights.

Detour: You can catch more punk, rock, and variety shows at club/dive bar Sunset Tavern a few blocks away.

4. The Moore Theatre

Best for a range of international and experimental styles

Capacity: 1800

Location: Downtown

Under its landmark marquee, the Moore is another historic venue that’s now part of the Seattle Theatre Group that operates several beloved venues, including downtown’s larger Paramount (where you’ll find touring Broadway shows and more), and the University District’s smaller Neptune Theatre.

Opened in 1907 and always renovating with the latest tech, the Moore is a Seattle institution that’s hosted a fierce roster of music, comedy and other shows. This place put on early vaudeville acts (including Harry Houdini), the 1971 first staging of rock-opera Tommy (featuring Bette Midler), and Pearl Jam opening for Alice in Chains. You’ll see the Moore in videos for Wilco, Mad Season, Soundgarden, and other bands.

5. The Crocodile

Best for something different and daring

Capacity: 750

Location: Belltown

When it opened in 1991, everyone knew the Crocodile had something special. Its cozy authenticity drew bands big and small to the stage, including surprise shows by Nirvana, the White Stripes and the Beastie Boys. The Croc relocated a few blocks from its original Belltown location in 2009 (still with musician owners), and remains smokin’ hot for indie rock, comedy and other performances across multiple stages. It also has a 17-room hotel.

6. Dimitriou's Jazz Alley

Best for jazz, folk and blues

Capacity: 350

Location: Downtown

Seattle’s home for jazz since 1979 has been a West Coast must for just about every famous performer the genre ever saw. We’re talking Dizzy Gillespie, Dave Brubeck, Eartha Kitt, Judy Collins, Taj Mahal, hometown boy Kenny G, and oh so many more. It’s considered one of the best jazz clubs in the world, and is the place to see true titans of musical talent from around the world.

7. Climate Pledge Arena

Best for major indoor shows

Capacity: 18,300

Location: Uptown/Seattle Center

Seattle’s former Coliseum/Key Arena was originally built for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair and still serves as the city’s largest indoor venue, where lately you can catch Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne, Nine Inch Nails, and sports too, including the Seattle Storm. Despite its silly name (thanks no thanks, Amazon), the arena hosts huge acts that can somehow still feel personal.

Local tip: Catch Seattle’s mega stadium shows over in SoDo (South of Downtown) at Lumen Field.

A year-round guide to music festivals in Seattle

Exploring Seattle is a chance to hear unforgettable live music at groovy venues, and themed by genre during festivals all around the Puget Sound region, from Everett to Olympia and beyond. The biggest two festivals have thrived since they each launched in 1971: Bumbershoot around Labor Day and the Northwest Folklife around Memorial Day, with plenty more on the calendar.

Winter

Go deep into a range of bluegrass and acoustic sounds at Bellevue’s Wintergrass Festival in February.

Spring

Discover classical inspiration in late April/early May with Early Music Seattle’s Beyond Baroque Spring Festival at downtown’s Town Hall.

Summer

Jam to mixed musical styles at the Capitol Hill Block Party, and rage to punk rock at Olympia’s South Sound Block Party. Hit downtown venue the Triple Door for August’s What the Funk?! fest, a showcase of burlesque by performers of color.

Autumn

Top jazz musicians take center stage at the Earshot Jazz Festival in October. November lets you catch underground music you won’t easily find elsewhere at the Freakout Festival.

Visit Seattle also serves the local music scene with November’s Cloudbreak, giving guests of many downtown hotels free live-music passes for shows at participating venues across town. (Be sure to confirm the package with your hotel before booking.) Music is so ingrained in Seattle's culture that hotels like the W Seattle have a fully equipped recording studio and soundproof music space on the hotel’s 25th floor.

You'll find a complete roster of the city’s music venues at VisitSeattle.com, along with a festival rundown.