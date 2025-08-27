From the frozen reaches of northern Canada to soaring heights of the American Rockies and the tropical tail of Mexico, North America is a massively diverse place that delivers a literal lifetime (and then some) of unforgettable travel experiences. Whether you’re into wandering historic alleys, whitewater rafting down frothing rivers or admiring masterpieces in vaulted galleries, the North American triumvirate will astound you with its limitless beauty.

Given the enormity of the continent, paring the ultimate travel bucket list down to 25 was a herculean effort, but here it is: the top 25 things to do and see in North America.

Le Château Frontenac hotel and its elegant boardwalk in Old Quebec City, Canada. mervas/Shutterstock

1. See the world's most photographed hotel in Quebec

Reputedly the world's most photographed hotel, Le Château Frontenac is an elegant structure overlooking the St Lawrence River, and was opened in 1893 by the Canadian Pacific Railway. In 1943 and 1944, Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt met here with Canada's Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King to plot the final stages of WWII. The hotel is framed by Terrase Dufferin, a 425m-long boardwalk with sweeping views of the river below. In summer it’s peppered with street performers; in winter it hosts a toboggan run. Nearby, you can take the funicular to the Old Lower Town.

Advertisement

2. Go hiking in Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland

The 1800-sq km coastal park and UNESCO World Heritage Site Gros Morne features cloud-topped mountains, ancient fjords, beaches, bogs and towering cliffs. Remnants of a mountain chain formed 1.2 billion years ago, its notable geology is a rare example of continental drift, with exposed deep ocean crust and mantle; hiking here is like hiking into the heart of the earth itself.

The National Gallery of Ottawa in Ontario is impressive, inside and out. Paul Giamou Photography/Getty Images

3. Dive into art at the National Gallery of Ottawa in Ontario

The National Gallery of Canada is a work of art on its own: its striking pink granite and glass spires echo the ornate copper-topped towers of the nearby parliament buildings. Inside, galleries exhibit predominantly Canadian art, classic and contemporary, including an impressive collection of work by Indigenous artists. It's the world's largest Canadian collection, although additional galleries of European and American treasures include several recognizable masterpieces.

4. Immerse yourself in tradition at Haida Gwaii in British Columbia

One of the top attractions in Canada’s north is the marvelous cultural center at Kay Llnagaay. With exhibits on history, wildlife and culture, it would be enough reason to visit Haida Gwaii just by itself. The rich traditions of the Haida Nation are fully explored in galleries, programs and work areas, where contemporary artists create works such as the totem poles lining the shore. Look for the remarkable model of Skidegate before colonial times.

The iconic Lake Louise in Banff National Park in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta Canada. BGSmith/Shutterstock

5. Go wild life watching in Banff National Park in Alberta

Of all Canada’s sights, Banff National Park justifiably ranks at the top. Canada’s oldest national park, founded in 1885, is a feral, but largely accessible, wilderness that caters to everyone. Banff provides endless opportunities for wildlife-watching, hiking, boating, climbing, mountain biking, or skiing. Rugged canyons compete for your attention with fields of alpine wildflowers, turquoise lakes–like the famed Lake Louise and Moraine Lake–and dense emerald forests.

6. Spend time in Stanley Park, one of Vancouver's most famous landmarks

One of North America’s largest urban green spaces, Stanley Park offers dramatic oceanfront views, nature trails, family-friendly attractions, beaches and tasty places to eat. The seawall trail encircles the park and delivers some of its highlights. Near the W Georgia St entrance stand the park’s totem poles; for the full First Nations story, take a guided walk with Talaysay Tours. Continue on to Nine O’Clock Gun and Lumberman's Arch to see cruise ships sliding past. From here, cut to the Vancouver Aquarium or continue around the seawall; it gets wilder as you pass under the Lions Gate Bridge.

7. See the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Independence National Historical Park encompasses several institutions that formed the foundation of the United States. Tour Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution were signed, admire the iconic Liberty Bell, and peruse the museum dedicated to Benjamin Franklin. Other exhibits examine the role the printed word played in the fight for American independence and the lives of the enslaved people at the President’s House on the grounds.

Take a row boat at sunset in Central Park, NYC. Pedro Carrilho/Shutterstock

8. Experience Central Park in New York City, New York

World-famous Central Park comprises 843 acres of meadows and elm-lined walkways and gardens. Highlights include Sheep Meadow, where thousands of people lounge and play on warm days; Central Park Zoo; and the forested paths of the Ramble, popular with birdwatchers. In warm weather there are free outdoor concerts on the Great Lawn and top-notch drama at the Shakespeare in the Park productions at the open-air Delacorte Theater.

9. Absorb African American history in Washington, DC

The sensational National Museum of African American History & Culture, the newest of the Smithsonian Institution, details how the diverse African American experience has shaped the nation, seeking to combine art, scholarship and history into one magnificent treatise of African Americans past and present. Artifacts, interactive exhibits, site-specific artworks and interpretative panels abound in the cleverly designed and dramatically-lit exhibition spaces.

Advertisement

Beale Street in Memphis is known as the birthplace of blues music. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

10. Visit the home of blues in Memphis, Tennessee

The Sun Records storefront is ground zero for American rock and roll, a phenomenon that changed music forever. Starting in the early 1950s, Sun's Sam Phillips recorded blues artists such as Howlin' Wolf, T. Bone Walker and BB King, followed by the rockabilly dynasty of Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley. From here, hop on the studio's free shuttle, which does a loop between Sun Studio, Beale St and Graceland.

11. Appreciate the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia

One of the most spectacular parks in the US, Shenandoah National Park is a showcase of natural color and beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains: in spring and summer the wildflowers explode, in fall the leaves burn bright red and orange, and in winter a cold, starkly beautiful hibernation period sets in. It’s also home to the spectacular Skyline Drive and a 101-mile section of the storied Appalachian Trail.

12. Enjoy a day in City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana

Live oaks, Spanish moss and lazy bayous frame City Park in New Orleans, a masterpiece of urban planning, an oasis for art- and nature-lovers. Anchoring the action is the stately New Orleans Museum of Art, which spotlights regional and American artists. Stroll past the whimsical creations in the Sydney & Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, then check out the lush Botanical Gardens. Kids in tow? Hop the rides at the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park or climb the fantastical statuary inside Storyland.

Views from Cannon Beach on the Oregon coast. Richard Jennings/Getty Images

13. Drive the 363-mile Oregon Coast Scenic Byway, Oregon

Oregon’s coast is the stuff of dreams: waves pound larger-than-life boulders, seafoam swirls around rock arches and tidepools froth with tiny critters. Take in the best views on the 363-mile Oregon Coast Scenic Byway that starts in Astoria and ends in Brookings. The route passes by cute seaside towns and huge public beaches; highlights include Cannon Beach, the aptly named Sea Lion Caves and Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.

The aquamarine blue waters of Grinnell Lake at Glacier National Park, Montana. iStockphoto/Getty Images

14. Soak in the scenery at Glacier National Park in Montana

One of the US’ most dramatic protected spaces, Glacier National Park astounds with its signature jagged peaks created by geologic thrust faults and ancient ice. But its mountains and dense forests are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg – Glacier boasts deep ongoing ties to Indigenous tribes, one of the finest scenic parkways in the whole national park system, historic 'parkitecture' lodges and 740 miles of hiking trails punctuated by wandering grizzlies and moose.

15. Go shopping at Pikes Market in Seattle, Washington

Pike Place Market is Seattle in a bottle. Open since 1907, Pike Place Market is the oldest continuously operating market in the nation. The Main & North Arcades are the busiest, with banks of produce arranged in artful displays, fresh fish piled high on ice cheese shops, butchers, tiny grocery stalls, flower sellers and local artisans. Other buildings like the South Arcade, the Economy Market Building and the Corner & Sanitary Market Buildings house international eateries, historic apothecaries, upscale shops and more.

Puebloan cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde National Park. darekm101/Getty Images

16. Camp under the stars in Mesa Verde, Colorado

A UNESCO World Heritage Site and International Dark Sky Park, Mesa Verde encompasses the world’s largest concentration of cliff dwellings, the legacy of 700 years of occupation by the Ancestral Puebloan people. Drive the loop (while listening to the excellent audio guide), take a ranger-led tour into some of the park’s most famous dwellings, and camp beneath the infinite Colorado stars.

17. Tour the Grand Canyon in Arizona

Some things are really worth the hype, and the Grand Canyon is one of them. 1.2 million acres of pure desert majesty, the expansive canyon is a visual feast that offers an impressive array of unmissable activities: walk along the South Rim Trail to take in viewpoint after viewpoint, hike down into the canyon itself on the South Kaibab or Bright Angel trails, raft down the Colorado River, or sleep just a few steps from the rim at the Desert View Campground.

The art deco Griffith Observatory in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California. Shutterstock

18. Visit the iconic Griffith Observatory in LA, California

The Griffith Observatory is LA’s 1935 art deco icon flaunted on both the small and silver screen. Peering into the universe from its perch on Mt. Hollywood, its planetarium claims the world's most advanced star projector, while its exhibits explore mind-bending astronomy. From the building's rooftop you can see the entire LA Basin, the surrounding mountains and Pacific Ocean. Arrive just before dark for gorgeous sunset views of the gleaming city below.

19. Wander through Chinatown in San Francisco, California

San Francisco's Chinatown is the oldest in North America, and the largest off the Asian continent – the 41 historic alleyways packed into Chinatown's 22 blocks have welcomed newcomers from every province for almost two hundred years, Some of the city’s most beloved haunts have been here for over a century, including Mister Jiu's, serving up mouth-watering banquets since the 1880s; Hang Ah Tea Room, the oldest dim sum restaurant in the US; and Sam Wo Restaurant, a late-night mainstay open since 1912.

The tiny paradise island of Isla Contoy in Cancun in the northwestern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula. stacyarturogi/Shutterstock

20. Go off grid in Cancún, Quintana Roo in Eastern Mexico

A white sand beach with manta rays gliding through the shimmering turquoise waters. No hotels. No roads or cars of any kind. This is Isla Contoy: a pencil-like island and oft-overlooked national park just off the coast of Cancún that has been a wildlife sanctuary and research area for over 60 years. Isla Contoy is a magnificent day trip, a place to explore, to admire little-seen birds and sea creatures and to get a glimpse of what the region must have looked like long ago.

21. Explore the Mayan ruins of Ancient Palenque in Chiapas, Mexico

Ancient Palenque stands where the first hills rise out of the Gulf coast plain, and the dense jungle covering these hills forms an evocative backdrop to the exquisite Maya architecture. As you explore the ruins, try to picture the gray stone edifices as they would have been at the peak of Palenque’s power: painted blood red with elaborate blue and yellow stucco details. The forest around these temples is still home to howler monkeys, toucans and ocelots.

The Caza Azul (Blue House), the birthplace of Frida Kahlo in Mexico city. Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

22. Visit Frida Kahlo's birthplace in Mexico City, Mexico

Renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was born in, and lived and died in, Casa Azul (Blue House), now a museum, and almost every visitor to Mexico City makes a pilgrimage here to gain a deeper understanding of the painter. Built by Frida's father Guillermo, the house is full of jewelry, photos and other objects from the artist’s everyday life interspersed with art, as well as a variety of pre-Hispanic pieces and Mexican crafts.

23. Swim with the sealions in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Western Mexico

A treasure trove of shallow azure inlets and sorbet-pink cliffs, Espíritu Santo is one of La Paz’s gems. It’s part of a UNESCO World Heritage site comprising 244 Sea of Cortez islands and coastal areas, and it illustrates a striking contrast of desert and water; it’s also home to archaeological sites of the Pericu indigenous group and a wide array of marine animals, including sea lions. A number of operators run activities here, including kayaking and snorkeling.

The tropical Vallarta Botanical Gardens at Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. Larry Satterberg/Shutterstock

24. Head to the tropics at Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

Head for the tropical highlands of the Sierra Madre mountains and wander the Jardín Botánico de Vallarta (Vallarta Botanical Gardens), home to one of Mexico's most extensive orchid collections and a fascinating variety of native plants and birds. After strolling through wooded grounds colored with bromeliads, succulents and brilliant hummingbirds, make your way to the tranquil shores of Río Horcones, where you can cap off the visit with a dip in a boulder-strewn river.

25. Take a stroll in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

The stunning 2.3km promenade of Paseo Santa Lucía is a world-class example of urban regeneration. This (artificial) river forms a turquoise ribbon through the heart of industrial Monterrey. Take a stroll down this delightful leafy pathway, or hop in one of the regular river boats. The landscaping is amazing, with lighting illuminating the water at night plus the 24 striking bridges and 13 fountains spanning the river.