Seattle’s skyline is unmistakable with the iconic Space Needle standing tall and the snowcapped Mt Rainier looming in the distance. But look beyond the postcard views, and you’ll discover a city that thrives on creativity, caffeine and a love for the outdoors despite its often rainy moods.

Having called the Greater Seattle area home for over a decade, I’ve wandered its neighborhoods and built a deep love for each of their different personalities. Whether you’re here for the views, the vibes or the signature Seattle culture, this weekend is crafted to help you experience the city like those who live here do.

Seattlites enjoy the view at Olympic Sculpture park. Roman Khomlyak/Shutterstock

When to visit: The best time to visit Seattle is July and August, the summers guaranteeing the best weather experience. For a city known for rain, the summer months bring a good chance of sunshine. It will mean all the popular spots are busier but also buzzing with energy. Spring and early fall are also good times to visit, but the weather won’t be as predictable.

If gray skies don’t bother you, winter has its own charm: short days, cozy cafes and fewer crowds at popular attractions. Seattle wears its gloom beautifully and effortlessly.

Getting around: From the airport: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SeaTac) is about 15 miles south of downtown Seattle. Hop on the Link Light Rail, an easy 40-minute ride that takes you straight into the heart of the city. Trains run every 8-10 minutes most of the day, and signs from baggage claim point you in the right direction. If you prefer a direct ride, taxis and rideshare pickups are located on the third floor of the parking garage.

Within the city: Seattle’s neighborhoods can be explored on foot, but getting between them can be trickier. Rideshares are efficient, and public buses are reliable if you’re up for planning ahead. If you want to adventure outside city limits, however, rent a car for the day, but just be prepared for steep hills and driving around to find affordable parking.

Where to stay: Most of the large hotels are west of Interstate 5 near downtown Seattle, which gets you easy access to the waterfront and transit options. An option downtown is the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle. The rooms are very colorful and stylish, and the prices per night can be found under $300 during peak tourist season. The Edgewater Hotel has stunning water views. Prices are a bit higher, at under $400 a night depending on what views you’d like. If you want a less touristy experience, you can find people renting out their places on vacation rental platforms in neighborhood gems like Capitol Hill or Fremont.

What to pack: Bring lots of layers. Seattle’s weather can be temperamental throughout the day, especially outside of peak summer. A lightweight, waterproof jacket is your best friend. Seattleites are known for not carrying umbrellas but rather opting for hooded jackets for those rainy days. It doesn’t hurt, though, to have an umbrella on hand. Also walking shoes are a must, as you’ll rack up plenty of steps along hilly streets, scenic parks and bustling markets.

The Chihuly Gardens and Glass in downtown Seattle. Kenneth Sponsler/Shutterstock

Day 1: Downtown delights

Morning

Start your day with breakfast at a cozy Pike Place Market gem like the Crumpet Shop, where buttery crumpets with jam and tea will warm your soul. Wander through the market, where fish fly, flowers bloom and local artisans bring the city’s creative pulse to life.

How to spend the day

Head toward the revitalized waterfront and make your way to Seattle Center. You can either ride to the top of the iconic Space Needle for panoramic views of the city, or you can enjoy it for free from the base of the structure, looking up. Follow it up with a visit to the Chihuly Garden and Glass, where the colorful blown-glass sculptures take magical forms.

Then stroll through the wonderland of the Artists at Play playground, an artful outdoor space that’s as delightful for adults as it is for kids.

Dinner

For dinner, indulge in fresh-caught seafood with water views at Elliott’s Oyster House, or splurge on an omakase experience at Sushi Kashiba, steps away from Pike Place Market. Make reservations as there is limited seating, and it’s often busy.

After dark

For a little entertainment after dark, consider The Pink Door, where you can catch a variety of shows, such as cabaret, a jazz ensemble or maybe even trapeze, while you dine on Italian fare.

Ballard is known for its local resturaunt scene. cdrin/Shutterstock

Day 2: Neighborhood hopping

Morning

Start in Capitol Hill, where you’ll find Seattle’s creative heart. Choose from a selection of delicious pastries at Bakery Nouveau and head to Overcast Coffee Company, which is cute and aesthetically pleasing and also a local, minority-owned establishment that aims to build community through its coffee. About two blocks from Overcast Coffee, stumble into Elliott Bay Book Company, one of Seattle’s independently owned bookstores. The store hosts author readings almost daily. There’s something about visiting local book stores in a new city that reveals a lot about the people in the community – their preferences, their tastes and issues that mean a lot to them.

While still in Capitol Hill, you can also take a peek inside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery, the brand’s first location of its kind for the global brand. It’s where you’ll find a dramatic copper roasting installation and get an experience beyond your everyday Starbucks location, with coffee tastings and educational offerings.

How to spend the day

Head northwest to Ballard, where old Scandinavian roots blend with modern cool. Walk the Ballard Locks, watching boats navigate the canal and salmon climb the fish ladder during spawning season. If it’s Sunday, don’t miss the lively Ballard Farmers Market. This is a great stop for food (Tijuana Tacos is not to be missed) and vintage shopping for your next great find.

Dinner

Catch the King County Water Taxi from downtown Seattle to West Seattle and stroll Alki Beach for skyline views and salty breezes. If time allows, get any of the tacos and some kimchi fried rice from Marination Ma Kai and grab a table outside to dine with the cityscape behind you. It’s one of my favorite views of downtown Seattle and one of my favorite meals.

After dark

For an experience after dark, head back to Capitol Hill to check out The Needle & Thread speakeasy inside Tavern Law. There is no beverage menu, but a cocktail will be created just for you based on your tastes and preferences. You will need a reservation.

Boats on Lake Union. Ian Dewar Photography/Shutterstock

Day 3: Discover the outdoors

Morning

On your final day, plan some time immersed in Seattle’s natural wonders. Head to Discovery Park, Seattle’s largest park at 560 acres, with extensive trails that will bring you incredible views while taking you through forest and open meadows. The Discovery Park Loop Trail is 2.8 miles round trip, and while there is a short, steep section, it is rated an easy trail.

Before you get there, consider picking up food to go so you can enjoy a picnic inside the park. There’s a Metropolitan Market in Magnolia just outside where the park sits. A Greater Seattle grocery store chain, it has a fantastic prepared food section and is known for its famous ‘The Cookie,’ which lives up to the hype.

Afternoon

For the afternoon, consider spending time on the water. In the center of the city, you’ll find the cool and shimmering Lake Union, which provides views of the Seattle skyline. The best way to enjoy Lake Union is on an electric boat or a paddleboard.

The Seattle Donut Boat Company offers a unique experience on a boat shaped as a donut. No special permits are required to drive the boat, you just need to be over the age 25 with a valid driver’s license. Boats operate from March to November. There are also other boat rental places along Lake Union where you can rent kayaks or standup paddle boards like the Northwest Outdoor Center, which offers rentals year round.

If you want to swim, head to Lake Washington. Seattle has several beaches along the lake that make for the perfect afternoon. Magnuson, Madison and Seward beaches are some of the best for enjoying the water.

From skyline selfies to mountain top moments, gourmet feasts to hikes and activities on the water, Seattle is a city that embraces contrast, whether it’s natural and modern or quirky and refined. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a new neighborhood, viewpoint or story is waiting to unfold.