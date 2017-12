Paragliding in the Atacama Desert

The Atacama is South America's most hostile desert, with sandy dunes and parched canyons that see barely see a drop of rain. Lonely Planet writer Mark Johanson heads to Iquique on the coast and joins paraglide pilot Daniel Araya from Puro Vuelo to see the desert from an entirely different angle. Presented by GoPro.



