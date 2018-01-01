3-Day New England Country Christmas

Day 1Depart Nashua, New Hampshire on your journey to Camden, Maine to experience a traditional Country Christmas. The first stop will be at Stonewall Kitchens where you can taste all the specialty jams, jellies and relishes. Your next stop will be Kennebunkport for Christmas shopping in these quaint New England Stores. For lunch, enjoy a Maine Lobster, Lobster roll, baked fish, baked chicken or a steak a the Bull and Claw Restaurant. Continue north to Freeport for an afternoon of Outlet shopping. Arrive in Camden in the late afternoon for a 2-night stay at the Country Inn Camden. Your stay at the Country Inn will get you in the Christmas spirit. Tonight, enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner followed by a night of either horse drawn sleigh rides, or hay rides, if there is snow. Hot chocolate and an assortment of alcohol miniatures to flavor the hot chocolate will be available.Day 2Start the day with a hot country buffet breakfast. Bring your swimsuit and enjoy a dip in the heated indoor pool. The morning you will travel into town for a visit to the Farnsworth Museum. The Farnsworth Art Museum offers a nationally recognized collection of works from many of America's greatest artists. With 20,000 square feet of gallery space and over 15,000 works in its collection, there is always something new on view. The museum has one of the nation's largest collections of works by sculptor Louise Nevelson. Its Wyeth Center features works of Andrew, N.C. and Jamie Wyeth. In the afternoon, we will make a stop at the Thomaston Prison Outlet where you can find some great bargains on hand crafted items made by the prisoners. This evening, visit the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens for one of the largest lighting displays in New England (the goal is 100,000 lights this first year). This is something new at the Gardens and you have the opportunity to enjoy the lights before they get crowded. Return to the hotel for a late dinner featuring Maine Lobster.Day 3Wake up and unwrap your handcrafted Christmas resent. Gifts will be under the tree and who knows, there may even be a visit from Old Saint Nick. On our return trip south, we will stop at Breakwater Vineyards for wine tasting. A stop will be made in Portland for shopping and for Olive Oil and Vinegar tasting at Laroux Kitchens. For those that like to cook, you might find that perfect holiday present. You may want to wander next door and sample Cabot cheese and fresh brewed root beer. We return to New Hampshire in the late afternoon filled with holiday spirit and good cheer.