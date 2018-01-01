Welcome to Avanos
Avanos activities
Cappadocia Balloon Ride and Champagne Breakfast
The Cappadocia region of Turkey is the perfect location for a hot-air balloon flight, thanks to its outstandingly beautiful landscapes and great weather conditions. After complimentary pickup from your hotel by comfortable, air-conditioned minivan, take in views of the Turkish countryside as you head to the hot-air balloon office, where you’ll enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast of fruit, pastries, meats and salads.Head to the nearby launch field and watch as your 100-foot tall (30-meter) hot-air balloon is inflated before boarding the balloon basket with your experienced pilot. Then, up you go!Feel the subtle motion of the balloon as it lifts up over the stunning volcanic landscape. On your safe, scenic, flight, enjoy panoramic views of the Cappadocia relief, a high plateau standing more than 3,281 feet (1,000 meters) above sea level and pierced by tall, thin volcanic spires. As you fly through the Cappadocia valleys, take a close look at the rock formations and listen to your pilot's interesting commentary about Cappadocia's history and geological formations. See churches and houses carved into the rocks as the balloon climbs approximately 1,000 feet (300 meters). After your flight, raise your glass for a Champagne toast while being presented with a silver or gold medal as a flight souvenir. Then, relax on the drive back to your hotel.The 1-hour flight holds up to 20 people; for a more intimate experience, take the 1.5-hour ride, which guarantees a maximum of 12 people.
Cappadocia Balloon Tour with Champagne Breakfast Included
Your tour begins in the early morning around 5:30am when you will be picked up from your hotel (list of hotels in schedule) and head to your included breakfast. After, head to the launch site where you meet your pilot and have a brief safety orientation. Board your balloon and prepare to take to the skies. Get settled in the basket and comfortable because you will be soaring the skies with ease and great visibility. The magnificent sights come into range as your balloon floats up and as the sun starts to rise on the horizon. The pink and purple colors fill the sky and set an environment that is like no other. Below, see the unique volcanic spires, chimneys and villages that dot the region. The region has been formed over ages through the forces of nature such as wind, floodwater and volcanic activity. After the allotted time, you will be lowered gently back to the earth to head back to your accommodation where the day is just beginning.
2-Day Cappadocia Trip from Kayseri
Dotted with fairy chimneys and underground dwellings, Cappadocia offers you an unforgettable experience in a truly unique land.Day 1: Kayseri - Cappadocia (D)After pickup from Kayseri airport or your Cappadocia hotel in the morning, your guide will start your Cappadocia tour by coach to Devrent Valley to admire its clustered collections of volcanic cones and other unique rock formations. Learn about the fascinating erosion process from your guide, and then head to Pasabag (Monks Valley), where you’ll discover its interesting mushroom-shaped pinnacles. Next, head to Avanos, where you'll participate in a pottery-making workshop. As you create your own pottery masterpiece, learn about the ancient art of pottery-marking in Turkey.Stop for lunch at a restaurant near the Open-Air Museum in Goreme. After lunch explore the museum to see the remains of Christian settlements and rock-cut churches that date back thousands of years. When you are finished at the museum, relax on your comfortable air-conditioned coach on the drive back to your overnight accommodation, a beautiful cave hotel (subject to availability) where you'll enjoy dinner and spend the night.Day 2: Cappadocia Sightseeing (B)Start the morning in style with an optional hot air balloon ride and witness the beauty of Cappadocia from the skies. Depart at 5am from your hotel and admire the Turkish countryside as you head to the hot-air balloon office, where you’ll enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast. Next, head to the nearby launch field where the hot-air balloon is inflated, board the balloon basket with your experienced pilot and up you go! See the stunning volcanic landscape and views of the Cappadocia relief, a high plateau standing more than 3,281 feet (1,000 meters) above sea level, during your 1-hour flight. After your flight, toast with a glass of Champagne while being presented with a flight certificate. Then, relax on the drive back to your hotel.If you choose not to go on the hot air balloon ride, you can rest in your hotel, have breakfast, and join the group at approximately 10am for departure toward the Rose Valley. Enjoy the morning hiking downhill in Rose Valley while exploring some ancient churches. Arrive in Cavusin Village, an old Seljukian and Ottoman village and visit the Cave Mosque. Continue on to Kaymakli Underground City, where early Christians hid from persecutors. Final stop of the day is Ortahisar, famous for its friendly inhabitants, picturesque stone houses, narrow streets and castle.Head back to your air-conditioned coach and drive back to your hotel or to the airport.
Fairy Chimneys in Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Ride
You will be picked up from your hotel in Cappadocia at approximately 4.30am for the transfer to the launch site. Warm up from the early morning chill with complimentary tea or coffee. While you enjoy breakfast, watch the professional flight team prepare your balloon for flight. Then, as the sun begins to rise, float to an altitude of about 1,000 feet (300 meters) for extraordinary 360-degree views of Cappadocia. The wind will transport you across the valleys and mountains for about 60 minutes, depending on the weather. Marvel at the unique rocks and caves of the region from a bird’s eye perspective.Celebrate your landing with a champagne Toast and get your personal flight certificate before the transfer back to your hotel at about 7am.
All in One Private Cappadocia Tour
Depart from your Cappadocia Hotel at 10am to explore must-seen places of Cappadocia in One-Full-Day. Goreme Open-Air Museum where religious education was started in Cappadocia, as well as where St. Basil created new rules of monastery life in eastern Churches. Visit several cave churches decorated with excellence frescoes dating back to 4th 13th centuries such as Tokalı Church , Elmali Church , Chapel of St Barbara and Yılanlı Church, as well as the larder, kitchen and refectory. Uchisar Castle situated at the highest point in the region, provides a magnificent panorama of the surrounding area from the top of the citadel. This huge rock was used as a watchtower in the past. At the eastern part of the rock there are cave houses where the locals still live. Cave food storage is at the western part of the rock and pigeon houses are at the northern part of the rock. Kaymakli Underground City in the southern part of the Cappadocian region. All of the region was subject to frequent raids by many and varied conquering tribes and nations throughout the ages and for the most part it was the Christians who were subject to persecution so they went underground because the terrain was so easy to tunnel through. Here, they built complete cities that sheltered the people and their animals for centuries. Kaymakli is the best-planned architectural example of 37 cities in the region, with at 5 floors and a depth of 45meters. Lunch in an ancient Greek town. After this memorable adventure, drive to Ibrahimpasa (Babayani – Old Greek Town) and taste traditional home-made foods in a local family’s house. Devrent - Imagination Valley Rocks that look like a camel, the hat of Napoleon, and the Virgin Mary holding a baby Christ. After Devrent Valley you will realize that your imagination does not have limits. Paşabagi - Monks Valley - Fairy chimneys Rock formations with multiple stems and caps, some housing chapels and living areas. Pasabagları means Pasha’s Wineyard and Cappadocians still cultivating many varieties grapes here. Sunset at Rose and Red Valley Prepare yourself for the best ”Sunset Experience” of your life. Rose & Red Valley will offer you fantastic sunset with its splendid landscape, you will be witness for how the rocks changes colors while the sun setting and tasting home-made Cappadocian Wine. Drive back to your hotel in Cappadocia.
Cappadocia Balloon Ride
Start your experience with an early morning pickup from your Cappadocia hotel. Board an air-conditioned minivan and head for the launch field.When you arrive, meet your experienced pilot and receive a safety briefing as the crew prepares your brightly colored balloon. Each basket holds up to 12 - 18 people and there’s plenty of room to sightsee comfortably from inside. Climb aboard and feel the adrenalin rush as your balloon ascends into the sky for your safe, scenic flight.As you glide, marvel at the stunning views over the lunar-like Cappadocia region. Gaze down at the fairy chimneys, volcanic spires, craggy cliffs and plateaus, and look for churches and houses carved into the rocks as you soar over the valleys. Sculpted by wind and floodwater over many millennia, the contoured rock formations create what is undoubtedly one of the world’s most beautiful landscapes.Have your camera poised to record the scenery as you sail through the air. As you fly, listen to your pilot describe the sights and identify hidden gems and points of interest, all made extra magical by the soft dawn light.After roughly one hour (1.5-hour if option selected), savor the last of your time in the air as your pilot gives you instructions on your smooth landing. Then, back on the ground, receive a special personal certificate to commemorate your flight.Relish the memories of your trip on your return transfer. Your experience concludes with a drop-off back at your hotel.