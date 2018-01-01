All in One Private Cappadocia Tour

Depart from your Cappadocia Hotel at 10am to explore must-seen places of Cappadocia in One-Full-Day. Goreme Open-Air Museum where religious education was started in Cappadocia, as well as where St. Basil created new rules of monastery life in eastern Churches. Visit several cave churches decorated with excellence frescoes dating back to 4th 13th centuries such as Tokalı Church , Elmali Church , Chapel of St Barbara and Yılanlı Church, as well as the larder, kitchen and refectory. Uchisar Castle situated at the highest point in the region, provides a magnificent panorama of the surrounding area from the top of the citadel. This huge rock was used as a watchtower in the past. At the eastern part of the rock there are cave houses where the locals still live. Cave food storage is at the western part of the rock and pigeon houses are at the northern part of the rock. Kaymakli Underground City in the southern part of the Cappadocian region. All of the region was subject to frequent raids by many and varied conquering tribes and nations throughout the ages and for the most part it was the Christians who were subject to persecution so they went underground because the terrain was so easy to tunnel through. Here, they built complete cities that sheltered the people and their animals for centuries. Kaymakli is the best-planned architectural example of 37 cities in the region, with at 5 floors and a depth of 45meters. Lunch in an ancient Greek town. After this memorable adventure, drive to Ibrahimpasa (Babayani – Old Greek Town) and taste traditional home-made foods in a local family’s house. Devrent - Imagination Valley Rocks that look like a camel, the hat of Napoleon, and the Virgin Mary holding a baby Christ. After Devrent Valley you will realize that your imagination does not have limits. Paşabagi - Monks Valley - Fairy chimneys Rock formations with multiple stems and caps, some housing chapels and living areas. Pasabagları means Pasha’s Wineyard and Cappadocians still cultivating many varieties grapes here. Sunset at Rose and Red Valley Prepare yourself for the best ”Sunset Experience” of your life. Rose & Red Valley will offer you fantastic sunset with its splendid landscape, you will be witness for how the rocks changes colors while the sun setting and tasting home-made Cappadocian Wine. Drive back to your hotel in Cappadocia.