You can find seemingly endless reasons to travel to Türkiye: beautiful Mediterranean beaches, outstanding ancient ruins, enchanting cities, gorgeous trekking routes, delicious food and much more. It’s no wonder the country attracted almost 50 million visitors in 2023.

These days, connectivity is everything when traveling – and luckily, for those arriving from abroad, it’s not too difficult to stay online in Türkiye. Here’s everything you need to know about using your cell phone, choosing an eSIM, getting on the wi-fi and choosing the service provider with the best offer for you.

Will my phone work in Türkiye?

Yes, it will. But you’ll need to turn on roaming – and, depending on your service provider and package, you may not be able to get online.

If roaming does work on your phone, be aware that you’re likely to find yourself paying large sums to your domestic service provider for the privilege. You might investigate whether your provider offers an international roaming plan, yet you’re usually better off exploring other options, including buying a Turkish SIM card, using a pocket wi-fi router or (easiest of all) buying an eSIM.

When choosing how to stay connected, make sure you consider how much data you’re likely to need. If you use Google Maps to get around, for example, you’ll need about 5MB per hour; streaming music with Spotify is around 70MB per hour, and streaming videos with YouTube could set you back 1GB for every hour. How much data you consume will depend on your planned activities and whether you have access to wi-fi. As a rule, about 1GB for each day of your trip is a reasonable data budget.

You can pick up a Turkish SIM card in just about any town – or you can prepay for an eSIM before you set off. Miodrag Ignjatovic/Getty Images

What mobile networks are available in Türkiye?

Türkiye has several mobile network providers, including Turkcell, Vodafone and Türk Telekom (the largest). All three offer extensive coverage, primarily with 3G and 4G networks – though Türk Telekom and Turkcell have small areas of 5G coverage in Istanbul. Türk Telekom and Turkcell are the better choices if you’re planning on visiting rural areas, as they have more extensive coverage even in fairly remote parts of the country.

You can get access to these networks by buying a prepaid SIM when you arrive at the airport, or in shops in town centers. Packages tend to start from around 1000TL (US$29) for 25GB. The various providers’ websites claim to have much better deals – Türk Telekom, for example, promotes packages starting at 10GB for 220TL (US$7). But trust us: you’re unlikely to find any shop actually selling packages at these prices.

How can I get a local SIM card?

The easiest place to get a prepaid SIM is on arrival at an airport kiosk. And even small towns in Türkiye tend to have at least one cell-phone shop, so you can pick up a SIM almost anywhere. You’ll need to have your passport with you to buy one, and you should be prepared to wait a while for paperwork to be completed. (In other words, don’t count on picking up a SIM if you’re in a rush for the last bus to town from the airport.) Before leaving, make sure you’re online and check that you know what your new phone number is.

Is eSIM available in Türkiye and how does it work?

The simplest way to stay connected in Türkiye is to use an eSIM, which can be purchased in advance of your visit. All you need to do is install the eSIM provider’s app, choose a package and then activate it once you arrive in Türkiye. While several providers offer eSIMs, we recommend Saily as our eSIM partner – and you can use code LP5 to receive 5% off your Saily mobile-data plan.

With Saily, plans start at US$3.79 for 1GB. For more details, see Saily’s detailed guide to getting connected with an eSIM in Türkiye.

Istanbul has the fastest internet speeds in all of Türkiye – though connectivity is good throughout the country. Atakan Divitlioglu/Shutterstock

Where can I find reliable wi-fi in Türkiye?

Wi-fi is easy to come by in public spaces in Türkiye, with almost all restaurants and cafes offering access. The signal is usually quite good, and rarely involves registration for access.

On the other hand, free wi-fi is usually available at airports – yet requires cumbersome registration, offers a fairly patchy connection and is usually time-limited to an hour at most.

The majority of hotels and guesthouses also offer wi-fi connections, with signals of varying quality. Networks at most accommodations are almost always usable, even if a bit slow.

How fast and reliable is the internet?

Speedtest ranks Istanbul 86th in the world for mobile speed, compared with Los Angeles (20th), New York (23rd) and London (64th). Use of the internet is therefore likely to be slower than at home, but it’s still perfectly adequate. Istanbul boasts Türkiye’s fastest speed, though other major cities such as Antalya have fairly quick connections, too. If you’re headed to rural areas, expect to slower and less reliable internet access.

Are there any internet restrictions or censorship laws?

Türkiye’s internet is subject to some restrictions on access, with several commonly used sites blocked. Perhaps the one that affects tourists most is Booking.com, which you can use ahead of your trip to book Turkish accommodation from home – but which, curiously, cannot be accessed within Türkiye.

It’s technically legal to use a VPN in Türkiye, though access to many of these networks is blocked. Obviously, we don’t recommend using a VPN anywhere for such illegal activities as piracy or illegal streaming.

You should also be aware of Türkiye’s lèse-majesté laws, under which it is illegal to insult the Turkish nation, Turkish national heroes or the Turkish president. This applies to anything you might post online.

Many tourist sites, particularly museums, offer free wi-fi. But don’t count on this at every attraction around the country. Andy Soloman/Shutterstock

Can I stay connected at major tourist sites?

In Istanbul, there are several free municipal wi-fi zones, which require registration to use. You’ll also find wi-fi at some popular tourist attractions, particularly museums – but this is by no means universal.

If you’re heading for less-visited areas, you should expect the signal to be less reliable, though you’d generally have to get very far off the beaten track indeed to lose connectivity entirely. If trekking in remote areas, consider downloading offline versions of any mapping apps that you’ll be relying on.

Will I encounter language barriers when getting connected?

It’s possible, but unlikely. The staff at mobile-provider kiosks and shops can almost always speak English – or find someone who can. If you need to register for wi-fi access, there’s usually an English-language option.

How much does it cost to stay connected in Türkiye?

It depends on what service you’re using, and who the provider is. Prepaid local SIM cards start at around 1000TL (US$29) for 25GB, while international eSIM options like Saily can run $3.79 per GB.

Before posting anything politically controversial, be aware of Türkiye’s strict lèse-majesté laws. Leo Patrizi/Getty Images

What local tech customs or etiquette should I be aware of?

Türkiye uses the standard European round-hole type C and type F 220v/50Hz power sockets, so travelers from the US and the UK will need an adaptor.

It is against the law to use your cell phone while driving, except with a hands-free kit. Although many people ignore this law, you can still be issued a fine if you are stopped. Pay heed to those lèse-majesté laws, too – or risk fines or even potential imprisonment for insulting the Turkish state and its institutions, even in a short online post.

How do I contact emergency services if needed?

Covering police, fire and ambulance, the emergency-services number is 112. Operators can respond to emergency calls in English.

You may also want to consider downloading a couple of apps for your trip. Google Maps is always handy, as are taxi apps such as Uber. If you’re into history, Türkiye’s MuzeKart app (for Android and iOS) is also a good choice, offering plenty of information about the many museums operated by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

This article was produced by Lonely Planet as part of our partnership with Saily. Lonely Planet's advice and opinions are solely our own.