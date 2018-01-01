11-Day Safari Adventure in Southern Tanzania

Day 1: Transfers to Selous Game ReserveYou will be picked from the airport or your hotel in Dar and be transferred to Selous. Once you arrive, you will have lunch and then go on a boat safari for the evening. After the safari, take part in dinner. Overnight stay at Jimbiza lodge (Camping)Day 2 to Day 3: Full day game drives in SelousOn this day you will leave early morning with packed breakfast and picnic lunch to enjoy a full day game drives in this largest game reserve in Africa. Each day you will cover different area of the park to be able to enjoy different vegetation and the animals they support there in. At the end of each day enjoy a delicious dinner. Overnight stay at Jimbiza Lodge (Camping)Day 4: Game drives enroute to Mikumi National ParkOn this day you will leave for game drives in Selous while driving to Mikumi. Depending on the time you arrive in Mikumi, you may have sunset game drives or you will just go on to your hotel for dinner.Overnight stay within the park at the park cottagesDay 5: Full day game drives in Mikumi On this day you will have full day game drives in Mikumi with breakfast and lunch break in between the day. At the end of your day, return to the hotel for dinner.Overnight stay within the park at the park cottagesDay 6: Walking Safari and Evening game drivesIn the early morning, you will leave for a walking safari which will take about 3 hours. You will be able to experience Mikumi wildlife while walking on foot. After walking safari will have lunch break and then continue with game drives. Dinner will be served later in the evening.Overnight stay within the park at the park cottagesDay 7: Transfer and Trekking in Udzungwa Mountains National ParkIn the early morning, you will be picked up from your hotel in Mikumi and driven to the Udzungwa Mountains. After registering, start climbing taking the Sanje route to be able to see the 4 stage waterfalls. Dinner will be served in the evening Overnight stay at Twiga Hotel in UdzungwaDay 8: Transfer to Iringa and historical sites visitAfter breakfast, you will be transferred to Iringa, where by you will have a tour of the town and Isimila stone age site tour. This tour aims to remind you of where human kind evolved and what life was like. After your tours, return to the hotel for dinner.Overnight stay at Tungamalenga Lodge and camp siteDay 9 and 10: Full day game drives in Ruaha National parkWith a packed breakfast and picnic lunch you will leave early morning for a full day game drives in Ruaha national Park. Enjoy dinner at the lodge after your long day. Overnight stay at Tungamalenga Lodge and camp siteDay 11: Transfer back to Dar Es SalaamIn the early morning of this day you will leave for your trip back to Dar with a stop in Morogoro town for lunch. When you get to Dar, you will be transferred to your accommodation.