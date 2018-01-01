Welcome to Iringa
The new Boma museum of local culture and the Neema Crafts centre are enticing, and there are a couple of outstanding historical sites within easy reach: ancient rock art at Igeleke, and even more ancient Isimila, where you can see Stone Age flints and hammerstones, as well as an extraordinary landscape of earth pillars.
Top experiences in Iringa
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Iringa activities
4-Day Ruaha National Park safari tour from Dar-Es-Salaam
DAY 1: DAR-ES-SALAAM - IRINGA At 7:00 am, your driver guide, with a pop-up roof safari vehicle, shall pick you up from your hotel in Dar-Es-Salaam and embark on an 8 hour drive to Iringa town, as you enjoy the beautiful countryside with occasional stops on the way for breakfast, lunch and site seeing the up-country. You shall reach Iringa in the evening and lodge in Iringa town, a pleasant historical small town, overlooking the Ruaha River. Ruaha national park is located 120 km away from Iringa town. You shall have your dinner at 7:30 pm, then overnight at Iringa Sun-Set Hotel in Iringa town. DAY 2: IRINGA - RUAHA NATIONAL PARK Your breakfast shall be at 7:00 am, and at 8:00 am, with packed lunch-box, you shall drive to Ruaha national park, passing through a 2 hours never-ending, rough road. You shall go for a full-day game drive in the park, upon your arrival and enjoy a bush lunch at 12:30 pm at a perfect location chosen by your guide. After lunch, enjoy more game drive until evening, when you shall have your dinner at 7:30 pm and overnight at the magical Ruaha River Lodge inside Ruaha National park. DAY 3: FULL-DAY AT RUAHA NATIONAL PARKYou shall have your breakfast at 7:00 am and at 8:00 am, with packed lunch-box; you shall go for a full-day game drive and and get to see huge elephants and buffalo herds and a cross over of game from Southern and Easter Africa. You shall have your lunch at 12:30 pm and continue with more game drive until evening. In the evening dinner shall be served at 7:30 pm, then overnight at Ruaha River Lodge inside the park. DAY 4: RUAHA NATIONAL PARK - DAR-ES-SALAAMBreakfast shall be at 7:00 am, and at 8:00 am, with lunch-box, you shall go for a half-day game drive and have your picnic lunch at 1:00 pm. After your lunch, you will be transferred to Msembe airstrip to catch board your flight that departs at 1:45 pm, back to Dar-Es-Salaam. Your flight arrives at Dar-Es-Salaam at 4:30 pm
DAY TRIP TO MIKUMI NATIONAL PARK FROM MOROGORO
We will pick you up from the Hotel/House in Morogoro 5:30am be at the gate around 7:30am,its good time to see a lot of animals in this time,normally registration takes 15minutes, Game drive will continue till around 3:00 hours whereby you will start trip back to Morogoro. We can also visit Maasai village same day near by Mikumi town 20km from the park heading to Iringa but this visiting will be by extra cost. Mikumi national park is transected by surfaced road between Dar es salaam and Iringa It is the most accessible park and the fourth largest park in Tanzania more than 400 birds species have been recorded with such colorful common residents as the lilac breasted rolled yellow shrouded long claw hippos are the sit attraction of their pair of pools situated 5k north of the main entrance gate,
11-Day Safari Adventure in Southern Tanzania
Day 1: Transfers to Selous Game ReserveYou will be picked from the airport or your hotel in Dar and be transferred to Selous. Once you arrive, you will have lunch and then go on a boat safari for the evening. After the safari, take part in dinner. Overnight stay at Jimbiza lodge (Camping)Day 2 to Day 3: Full day game drives in SelousOn this day you will leave early morning with packed breakfast and picnic lunch to enjoy a full day game drives in this largest game reserve in Africa. Each day you will cover different area of the park to be able to enjoy different vegetation and the animals they support there in. At the end of each day enjoy a delicious dinner. Overnight stay at Jimbiza Lodge (Camping)Day 4: Game drives enroute to Mikumi National ParkOn this day you will leave for game drives in Selous while driving to Mikumi. Depending on the time you arrive in Mikumi, you may have sunset game drives or you will just go on to your hotel for dinner.Overnight stay within the park at the park cottagesDay 5: Full day game drives in Mikumi On this day you will have full day game drives in Mikumi with breakfast and lunch break in between the day. At the end of your day, return to the hotel for dinner.Overnight stay within the park at the park cottagesDay 6: Walking Safari and Evening game drivesIn the early morning, you will leave for a walking safari which will take about 3 hours. You will be able to experience Mikumi wildlife while walking on foot. After walking safari will have lunch break and then continue with game drives. Dinner will be served later in the evening.Overnight stay within the park at the park cottagesDay 7: Transfer and Trekking in Udzungwa Mountains National ParkIn the early morning, you will be picked up from your hotel in Mikumi and driven to the Udzungwa Mountains. After registering, start climbing taking the Sanje route to be able to see the 4 stage waterfalls. Dinner will be served in the evening Overnight stay at Twiga Hotel in UdzungwaDay 8: Transfer to Iringa and historical sites visitAfter breakfast, you will be transferred to Iringa, where by you will have a tour of the town and Isimila stone age site tour. This tour aims to remind you of where human kind evolved and what life was like. After your tours, return to the hotel for dinner.Overnight stay at Tungamalenga Lodge and camp siteDay 9 and 10: Full day game drives in Ruaha National parkWith a packed breakfast and picnic lunch you will leave early morning for a full day game drives in Ruaha national Park. Enjoy dinner at the lodge after your long day. Overnight stay at Tungamalenga Lodge and camp siteDay 11: Transfer back to Dar Es SalaamIn the early morning of this day you will leave for your trip back to Dar with a stop in Morogoro town for lunch. When you get to Dar, you will be transferred to your accommodation.
Cape Town to the Serengeti
Marvel at the world's highest sand dunes, float through the Okavango in a dugout "mokoro" canoe, and meet the San Bushmen in the blazing Kalahari Desert on this epic overland adventure. Journey across nearly half of the African continent – from the southern tip of Africa to Kenya – and soak up the vibrant colours, culture, and scenery of eight countries. Our overland adventure vehicles (OAVs) are an adventurous and affordable way to enjoy the region’s intriguing combination of wilderness and rural villages while camping under Africa’s big sky will provide a unique perspective. Take the road less travelled and come away with jaw-dropping photographs and a deeper understanding of this incredible continent.
Serengeti, Falls & Cape Town Adventure
Marvel at some of the world's highest sand dunes, float through the Okavango Delta, and meet the San Bushmen in the blazing Kalahari Desert on this epic overland adventure. Explore eight countries all in one 40-day trip, beginning in Kenya and moving down towards Africa's southernly tip. Our overland adventure vehicle (OAV)s are an adventurous and inexpensive way to enjoy the region’s intriguing combination of wilderness and rural villages, while camping under Africa’s big sky will provide a unique perspective. Take the road less traveled and come away with jaw-dropping photographs and a deeper understanding of this incredible continent.
Ultimate Africa
Spanning nine countries, this journey is full of diverse cultures, abundant wildlife, spectacular landscapes, stunning beaches, and loads of adventure. Track the Big Five across open savannah, explore the Okavango Delta in a dugout mokoro canoe, encounter gorillas deep in the Ugandan wilderness – do it all on this ultimate 52-day adventure and get a real feel for how large Africa truly is. Travel aboard our rugged overland adventure vehicle (OAV) is well-paced and wilderness camping will bring you closer to the region’s wildlife. Encounter rare wildlife and real people on this unique and cost-effective journey through the stunning scenery of Southern and East Africa.