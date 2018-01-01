3-Day Tour of Eastern Korea from Busan to Seoul

Day 1: Busan - Gyeongju Meet your group in front of Toyoko Inn Busan Station No.1 at 1pm. To begin your tour, travel east of Busan for a tour of the Jagalchi market, one of South Korea’s largest fish markets. Wander past its heaving stalls, checking out vast amounts of live and dried seafood of all different kinds. While not a typical tourist attraction, the market offers eye-opening insight into East Asian seafood in South Korea. Having explored the market with your guide, head to Haeundae Beach, one of the country’s most renowned stretches of sand where you can enjoy a stroll. Then relax on the drive north to Gyeongju to check into your hotel. Overnight: 4-star Cormodo Hotel in Gyeongju or similarDay 2: Gyeongju – Andong – Wonju (B) Take a morning city tour of Gyeongju to get your bearings, and visit two of its UNESCO-listed sites. Enter Bulguksa Temple to admire its incredible stone relics and historical pagodas, and pay a visit to the famous Seokguram Grotto with its monumental Buddha — a statue widely considered to be a masterpiece of Far Eastern Buddhist art. (Entry to the grotto is at your own expense.)From Gyeongju, travel north to Andong, and spend some time at Hahoe Folk Village, where the architecture and village structure of the Joseon dynasty has been meticulously preserved. See traditional houses with mud walls and thatched roofs, and learn about the community that still lives in the village today.In the late afternoon, return to your coach for the journey to Wonju, a city that was the capital of Gangwon Province for roughly 500 years during the days of the Joseon dynasty. Check into your hotel and relax overnight. Overnight: 4-star Wonju Interburgo Hotel in Wonju or similarDay 3: Wonju – Pyeongchang (2018 Winter Olympics) – Mt Seorak National Park – Seoul (B) Leave Wonju in the morning and head east to Pyeongchang, site of the eagerly awaited 2018 Winter Olympic Games. The ski jump is a highlight of the site; if you want to see it up-close, you can hop aboard the monorail (own expense).From Pyeongchang, travel through the stunning landscapes of Mt. Seorak National Park, South Korea’s most iconic park. It's easy to see why as you marvel at the peaks of the Seoraksan Mountains piercing the sky and admire streams running through the valleys. The best way to appreciate the site’s beauty is from the hillside; if you wish, ride the cable car up to Gwongeumseong Fortress on the side of Dol Mountain. Soak up the views at the top, and visit Sinheungsa Temple, if you'd like. (Cable car and temple entry are at your own expense.)(※ During from Nov to Apr 2018, we will skip Pyeongchang Alpensia destination, because of " 2018 Winter Olympic Games")Finally, relax on the 4-hour return journey to Seoul. Tour will finish at Gwanghwamun, Seoul at around 8pm.