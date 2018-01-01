Welcome to Andong
Andong Day Trip: Hahoe Folk Village from Seoul
You’ll be picked up from your Seoul hotel in the morning and taken by air-conditioned coach through Andong to Buyongdae Cliff, located approximately 3 hours away near the Taebaek Mountains. From the summit, get an amazing bird’s-eye view of Hahoe Folk Village; you’ll learn how the name of this cliff, meaning ‘lotus,’ is said to reflect the village’s configuration of a lotus flower. Continue driving through UNESCO World Heritage-listed Hahoe Folk Village, a traditional village from the Joseon Dynasty, and visit the Hahoe Mask Museum, dedicated to mask culture in this region and throughout Korea. Tour the museum with your guide and learn about what each different mask represents, as well as the history of mask dances.Head to a local restaurant for a lunch of regional specialties and then continue driving to Byeongsan Seowon, a Confucian school established by esteemed scholars to pay tribute to notable Confucian personality Seong-nyong Yu. Your guide will explain how this temple is one of 47 in Korea not destroyed in 1868 during the rule of Daewongun, a Joseon-era imperialist and politician.Your last stop will be Bongjeongsa Temple, the largest temple in Andong. Relish the unique, elegant atmosphere as you visit several towers and buildings including three-story Stone Pagoda. After your time here, you’ll be dropped off at your hotel or the shopping district in Seoul, whichever you prefer.
2-Day Bus Tour to Gyeongsangbuk-do from Seoul
Day 1: Seoul - GyeongsangbukdoToday meet up with a tour guide at SM Duty Free Seoul Store to depart from 7:30am. You will be transferred to Andong to visit the Andong Hahoe Folk Village and witness the making of Hahoetal Masks. One of the most famous traditional villages in Korea that was added to the list of UNESCO World Cultural Heritage. The arrangement of the old traditional houses in the village shows Confucianist social structure during the Joseon Dynasty. At the Buyongdae Cliff in front of the village, noblemen from the village enjoy singing and dancing. Lunch will be at your expense. Next visit Buyongdae Cliff, Woryeonggyo Bridge and Andong Gu Market. Woryeonggyo Bridgeis the longest wooden bridge in Korea, with 387m in length and 3.6m in width. The bridge was built for a widow who wanted to be with her husband, so that their love would last forever. AndongGu Market is the oldest traditional market in Andong and is famous for “Stewed Chicken Street” which offers the Andong’s local specialty, stewed chicken. Dinner will be at your expense. Overnight stay at Andong (3-star hotel)Day 2: Gyeongsangbukdo - Seoul (B)After breakfast, meet up with a tour guide at the hotel lobby. Start with a visit to Mungyeongsaejae Pass (and get to ride electric vehicle). It was the tallest and roughest hill that people had to go through in order to go to Hanyang (old name for Seoul) from Yeongnam. It used to be a major transportation point. It is now a Provincial park and was chosen as the most beautiful tourist site in Korea with its beautiful forest and its well-being clay road. Lunch will be at your expense. Next, visit Mungyeong Ceramic Museum and Mungyeong Coal Museum (and get to ride spider train). In Mungyeong Ceramic Museum, Mungyeong ceramics are displayed and the process of ceramic making is shown through pictures and miniatures. The museum also has kilns of other countries and a reproduced 16th century handicraft workshop. In Mungyeong Coal Museum, you can see how the coal industry has transformed through the different times in Korea. You can travel through the mines by “Spider Train” and see the reproduced old coal-mining town and coal mining process.After the tour, return back to Seoul and the tour ends around 6pm at the SM Duty Free Seoul Store.
Andong Cultural Day Trip from Seoul
Get picked up by air-conditioned minivan from your Seoul hotel at 7am to begin the 3-hour drive to Andong. Upon arrival, begin your day with a visit to Buyongdae Cliff, known for its beautiful views of Hahoe Village from the mountain. Walk with your guide down to Hwacheon Seowon to see some traditional houses once owned by scholars during the Joseon Dynasty. Take a break at a local tea house before paying a visit to the Hahoe Mask Museum, where you'll learn about both traditional Korean masks – considered a national treasure – and masks from around the globe. Keep an eye out for some trinkets or souvenirs from the local shops and street vendors before lunch.After walking up an appetite, stop to enjoy a typical Andong lunch of salted mackerel (gangodeungeo), rice, bean soup, and a variety of side dishes. Next, spend some time walking around the UNESCO-listed Hahoe Village, one of Korea's most representative historic clan villages, before heading back to Seoul, where you'll be dropped back at your hotel at around 6pm.All entrance fees are included, but drinks are at your own expense. A fair amount of walking is involved, so please wear comfortable shoes.Please note: A minimum of 3 people per booking is required.
Day Trip to Andong Hahoi Village from Seoul
Your professional local tour guide will pick you up from your hotel in Seoul. Your first stop will be Andong Hahoi Village, famous for its calm and relaxed atmosphere. Surrounded by hills, a river runs right in front of the village. This village is also famous for Korean traditional mask called Hahoital that is name after name of village itself. Your next stop is Byeongsan Seowon. Seowon is a Confucian academy where the classic scholar shared their ideas and studied during the Joseon Dynasty. You can see Seowon is built as a friendly Korean traditional house, Hanok. Once you go inside, you will find this place is perfect for study because of its quiet atmosphere,surrounded by many trees. Byeongsan Seowon is one of the two places in Andong that was not destroyed during the rule of Daewongun in 1868. Afterwards, head to Bongjeong Zen Buddhism Temple. This Buddhism temple built in 12th year of King of Shilly Dynasty, Munmu. Bongjeongsa Temple is the largest temple in Andong and possesses the oldest wooden building in Korea, called Geuknakjeon. There are many of unique heritages inside of temple, such as three-story stone pagoda of Gorye Dynasty and Daewoojeon from Joseon Dynasty. Compare and learn about the pagodas that were built over different dynasties. This decent Andong tour ends with a hotel drop off. Note: This tour requires a minimum of 3 adults per booking.
Discovering Korea - 10-day Self-Guided Tour
Included in your package: 09 nights accommodation in 3/4* hotels Airport transfers by private minivan with non-english speaking driver Standard sedan car rental for 7 days, pick up at Seoul Station and Drop off at Busan Station (can be adjusted) KTX tickets from Busan to Seoul (standard class) 01| ARRIVAL Welcome at your arrival by your private driver and transfer to your hotel | Check-in to hotel (from 3PM) and enjoy the day at your convenience. Suggested itinerary: Gyeongbok Royal Palace, National Folk Museum.Overnight: Seoul 3* Hotel02| SEOUL Free day in Seoul. Suggested itinerary: The Changdeok Palace and its magnificent Garden, the Jongmyo Shrine Sanctuary, BukchonHanok Village, Insadong Alley, N Seoul Tower. Overnight: Seoul 3* Hotel03| SUWON - Mt. SONGNIAfter enjoying breakfast, check out of the hotel. Pick up your car at the car rental centre located nearby Seoul Station.Suggested itinerary: Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon City or Korean Folk village, Songnisan National Park, Beopjusa temple.Overnight: Cheongju 3* Hotel04| CHEONGJU - ANDONG Transfer to Andong. Suggested itinerary: Early Printing Museum, Dosanseowon confucian school, Hahoe Folk Village, Buyongdae cliff. Overnight: Andong 3* Hotel05| HAEINSA - DAEGU Transfer to Haeinsa. Suggested itinerary: Haeinsa temple, Daegu City, Oriental Medicine Museum, Oriental Medicine MarketOvernight: Daegu 3* Hotel06| GYEONGJU Free day to discover Gyeongju, also called the open-air museum. Suggested itinerary: Bulguksa temple, Seokguram Grotto.Overnight: Gyeongju 3* Hotel07| GYEONGJUSuggested itinerary: Cheomseongdae Observatory, the Tumuli Park, the Gyeongju National Museum, Anapji.Overnight: Gyeongju 3* Hotel08| BUSAN Suggested itinerary: Tongdosa Temple, the Jagalchi fish Market, Nampodong streets, Busan Tower, the Haeundae beach.Overnight: Busan 3* Hotel09| SEOUL Morning free for more visit of Busan. In early afternoon drop your car off at the Busan station car rental centre. Take the KTX back to Seoul.Overnight: Seoul 3* Hotel10| DEPARTURE End of servicePick up from your hotel and transfer to the airport
3-Day Tour of Eastern Korea from Busan to Seoul
Day 1: Busan - Gyeongju Meet your group in front of Toyoko Inn Busan Station No.1 at 1pm. To begin your tour, travel east of Busan for a tour of the Jagalchi market, one of South Korea’s largest fish markets. Wander past its heaving stalls, checking out vast amounts of live and dried seafood of all different kinds. While not a typical tourist attraction, the market offers eye-opening insight into East Asian seafood in South Korea. Having explored the market with your guide, head to Haeundae Beach, one of the country’s most renowned stretches of sand where you can enjoy a stroll. Then relax on the drive north to Gyeongju to check into your hotel. Overnight: 4-star Cormodo Hotel in Gyeongju or similarDay 2: Gyeongju – Andong – Wonju (B) Take a morning city tour of Gyeongju to get your bearings, and visit two of its UNESCO-listed sites. Enter Bulguksa Temple to admire its incredible stone relics and historical pagodas, and pay a visit to the famous Seokguram Grotto with its monumental Buddha — a statue widely considered to be a masterpiece of Far Eastern Buddhist art. (Entry to the grotto is at your own expense.)From Gyeongju, travel north to Andong, and spend some time at Hahoe Folk Village, where the architecture and village structure of the Joseon dynasty has been meticulously preserved. See traditional houses with mud walls and thatched roofs, and learn about the community that still lives in the village today.In the late afternoon, return to your coach for the journey to Wonju, a city that was the capital of Gangwon Province for roughly 500 years during the days of the Joseon dynasty. Check into your hotel and relax overnight. Overnight: 4-star Wonju Interburgo Hotel in Wonju or similarDay 3: Wonju – Pyeongchang (2018 Winter Olympics) – Mt Seorak National Park – Seoul (B) Leave Wonju in the morning and head east to Pyeongchang, site of the eagerly awaited 2018 Winter Olympic Games. The ski jump is a highlight of the site; if you want to see it up-close, you can hop aboard the monorail (own expense).From Pyeongchang, travel through the stunning landscapes of Mt. Seorak National Park, South Korea’s most iconic park. It's easy to see why as you marvel at the peaks of the Seoraksan Mountains piercing the sky and admire streams running through the valleys. The best way to appreciate the site’s beauty is from the hillside; if you wish, ride the cable car up to Gwongeumseong Fortress on the side of Dol Mountain. Soak up the views at the top, and visit Sinheungsa Temple, if you'd like. (Cable car and temple entry are at your own expense.)(※ During from Nov to Apr 2018, we will skip Pyeongchang Alpensia destination, because of " 2018 Winter Olympic Games")Finally, relax on the 4-hour return journey to Seoul. Tour will finish at Gwanghwamun, Seoul at around 8pm.