Bohinj Railway Steam Train Ride of the Alpine Region

Steam Train Ride on the Bohinj Railway:At 8:58 am, the vintage train will depart from Jesenice and continue past Bled, Bohinjska Bistrica, Most na Soči and Kanal to its final stop at Nova Gorica, where the arrival is scheduled for 11:59 am.This three-hour-long train ride along the Bohinj railway will undoubtedly be an unforgettable experience for any true rail enthusiast. The views of Lake Bled, passing through numerous gorges, crossing many tunnels, the longest of which measures 6,327 m, never fail to impress. Make sure your cameras are at hand! On the train, we will be accompanied by tour guides and staff who will conjure up a merry atmosphere and provide information about the train, the Bohinj railway itself and the regions along the route. The train also has a restaurant carriage serving a selection of drinks and light snacks.Passengers may step off the train at all of the abovementioned stations and spend the time according to their own wishes and arrangements. Those who prefer to explore the sights along the route accompanied by our guides are more than welcome to join one of our organised visits. At 4:35 pm, the vintage train will leave Nova Gorica and return on the same route to Jesenice. Steam Train Ride on the Bohinj Railway with a Tour of GoriŠka Brda: You will alight at the railway station in Kanal and continue the journey by bus. Accompanied by tour guides, you will driven along the river Soča past the villages Anhovo and Plave to the wine-growing region at the Slovene-Italian border Goriška Brda. In this picturesque area, you will enjoy the views of beautiful small villages, vineyards and fruit gardens.On the way to Dobrovo, the center of Goriška Brda, you will make a short stop in the village Gonjače and climb up a 23 m (75.5 ft) observation tower offering panoramic views of the entire Goriška Brda region. If you are lucky and the weather is fine, one can see as far as the neighboring regions of the Vipava valley, the Kras plateau, Friuli in Italy, as well as the Italian Dolomites and the Julian Alps.Afterwards, your journey will continue past the medieval village of Šmartno into the centre of the region, Dobrovo. And given that we will have been ‘on the road’ for quite a while by then, this will be the perfect time to stop for lunch, which will be served at one of the local restaurants. Before our return to the Soča valley, you will also visit the largest wine cellar in the region where you will be able to purchase some of the most exquisite wines of Goriška Brda. Returning to Nova Gorica, we will board the steam train again and start our railway journey back towards the region of Gorenjska.