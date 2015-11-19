Welcome to Postojna
The cave has been known – and visited – by residents of the area for centuries (you need only look at Passage of New Signatures inside the Vivarium Proteus). But people in the Middle Ages knew only the entrances; the inner parts were not explored until April 1818, just days before Habsburg Emperor Franz I (r 1792–1835) came to visit. The following year the Cave Commission accepted its first organised tour group, including Archduke Ferdinand, and Postojna’s future as a tourist destination was sealed.
Since then more than 36 million people have visited it (with some 6000 a day in August; rainy summer days bring the biggest crowds). It's a big, slick complex – and it doesn't come cheap (beginning with a €4 charge for parking).
Highlights in a Day: Vintgar Gorge, Bled, Postojna Cave, Predjama Castle
After pickup in Ljubljana, start your tour near the Alpine town of Bled, visiting the beautiful Vintgar Gorge, graced with pools, rapids of the Radovna River and Šum Waterfall. After exploring Vintgar Gorge, you will return to Bled town and sail to Bled Island with the traditional Pletna wooden boat. You will have time to explore the little island where you can walk up the 99 stone steps and admire the Church of the Assumption. Once you sail back to shore, the options are in your hands. Take a swim in the lake or visit the majestic Bled Castle, perched on a rock above the lake to take a look at the dazzling panoramic view of the town and its surroundings. Before you leave Bled don't forget to try the famous culinary local specialty, Bled cream cake. Your trip continues to Karst region, to the town of Postojna, where you visit the Postojna Cave. Its interior leads 67,516 feet (20,579 meters) into the underground and boasts many natural beauties: stalactite and stalagmite columns, Proteus or ‘human fish’ and more. It is the only cave where you can see the beautiful underground karstic features by riding a train. After visiting the magnificent underworld of Postojna, you go to the village of Predjama, where majestic Predjama Castle is perched on a 403-foot (123-meter) high cliff with a small creek Lokva disappearing into the underground below the stone wall. You will explore the Renaissance castle, built in the entrance of the cave and learn about its legend of Erazem of Predjama.
Enchanting Ljubljana and Postojna Caves Small-Group Tour from Zagreb
Start your day with a pick up from your centrally located hotel or park Zrinjevac. Hop in an AC vehicle for a drive towards Postojna. Your guide will share interesting stories about Croatia and Slovenia. You will hear about the hidden gems of both countries and all the dynamics that carved them into countries that they are today. Arrival to the most visited European cave – Postojna cave. A fantastic web of tunnels, passages, galleries, halls and the astonishing diversity of karst features will create a mesmerizing experience. Embrace all of the beauties on the guided tour of the cave which also includes a train ride inside. Continue towards the capital of Slovenia – Ljubljana. We start with a walking tour of the city accompanied with a licensed local guide. Get enchanted with stunning beauties of this lovely city. A small but a big heart-ed city offers you varieties of architectural styles, rich history and quirky bridges with dragons. All in the walking distance! Your guide will take you on this easy going walking tour and share all the interesting tidbits about this Slovenian pearl. Conclude your Ljubljana experience with the Ljubljana castle from where you can soak up the aerial views of the city. You will be driven there by a funicular; this will also fulfill your overall experience. After the tour your will be given free time for your own activities. Return to Zagreb.
Postojna Cave with Train Ride and Predjama Castle Half Day Trip from Ljubljana
Small group approach with carefully planned time, where experienced local tour operator’schauffeur guide will collect you at designated location for an informative hourly ride toPostojna to start your unique karst experience.The Pivka river has been carving the Postojna Cave for 2 million years. The water level haschanged over time and created a beautiful "multi-level" underground world filled withstalactites, stalagmites, columns, curtains and other gorgeous shapes was gradually createdas the water was leaving layers of limestone behind.The first visitors supposedly came to the cave as early as the 13th century, but the mostbeautiful parts of the cave were discovered in 1818. You’ll enter the cave by train. The trainride takes about 10 minutes, and then you’ll continue on foot with a guided tour. Walk up theGreat Mountain (Calvary) which is an underground hall formed from the collapse of theceiling. Stroll under the needle-thin transparent tubes hanging from the ceiling in Hall ofTubes. Admire the White Hall of pure white stalactites and the reddish colored Red Room.From under the Russian Bridge you will reach The Concert Hall from where you can see theamazing white Brilliant – a truly breathtaking sight.The cave itself is rather peaceful and completely dark without lights. Despite that, around100 animal species live in the cave! The main attraction is, of course, the proteus, which wasat first mistaken for a baby dragon.Take a break on the terrace of the country inn in front of the defiant, mysterious PredjamaCastle and enjoy its stunning views. The castle is built as an impregnable redoubt, placed inthe gaping mouth of a cavern halfway up a 123 m cliff. The castle holds great features – holesin the ceiling of the entrance tower for pouring boiling oil on intruders, deep and dankdungeons, and an eerie hiding place at the top called Erazem's Nook.After a nice half day experience we will return back to Ljubljana.Drop off will be at same location as pick up.
Postojna cave and Ljubljana semi private tour from Zagreb
POSTOJNA CAVE is one of the largest karst caves in the world. Kilometres of tunnels, corridors, halls and passages, "decorated" with stalactits and stalagmits, attracted visitors for last 200 years, But there is a craeture who lives there (and only there)endemic olm called dragon offspring. LJUBLJANACapital of Slovenia, Ljubljana, on the banks of emerald green river Ljubljanica, attracts tourists with laid back atmosphere and many of cultural events. City center, twice ruined in earthquakes, was rebuilt first in baroque, then in Vienna secession style. Ljubljana castle, at the top of castle hill, today is connected with funicular to city center. Triple bridge, Dragon bridge and Hradecky bridge connects two banks of Ljubljanica, and, according to some opinions, Central Europe with Balkans.ITINERARY:09:00 start from Zagreb / 11:00 arrival in Postojna - visit to Postojna cave with train ride and guide included in the ticket / 13:00 start to Ljubljana/ 14:00 Short Lunch break / 15:00 Ljubljana guided walking tour / 16:30 visit to Ljubljanski town fortress with funicular or free time in Ljubljana/ 17:30 departure for Zagreb / 19:30 coming back to Zagreb
Former Yugoslavian Capitals Multi-Day Tour from Zagreb
Day One: Arrival transferDay Two: Zagreb – BledMorning sightseeing tour of Zagreb. In the afternoon depart for Bled.Day Three: Bled - Ljubljana – Postojna - PlitviceMorning departure to Ljubljana, followed by a city tour. Afternoon departure to Postojna, followed by a visit to the Postojna cave. Journey towards Plitvice lakes area. Stay overnight in the Plitvice lakes area.Day Four: Plitvice – Zadar – SplitMorning visit to Plitvice National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Tour of the 16 crystal blue lakes cascading into 92 spectacular waterfalls. Departure for Zadar, where you'll enjoy a guided walking tour, then continue to Split.Day Five: Split – DubrovnikAfter breakfast, take a city tour of Split uncovering some of the secrets of its UNESCO-protected Diocletian’s Palace and its cellars. Make an early afternoon departure for Dubrovnik. Upon arrival, take a city tour of this UNESCO-protected "Pearl of the Adriatic" and its Cathedral.Day Six: Dubrovnik - Optional Excursion to MontenegroDepart from the hotel and drive through Konavle Valley and around the Bay of Kotor, continuing your trip to Perast. You'll then board a boat for the ride to the islet of Our Lady of the Rock, and enjoy sightseeing at the Baroque church from the 17th century. After Perast continue to the town of Kotor for a city tour with local guide (no entrance fees). You'll have some free time in Kotor. Then take a short ferry ride across the bay of Kotor, where you'll drive back towards Dubrovnik and arrive back at your hotel.Day Seven: Dubrovnik – Mostar – SarajevoMorning departure to Mostar. Orientation walk with your tour leader in Mostar and free time for lunch. Depart for Sarajevo. When you arrive, you'll take a city sightseeing tour.Day Eight: Sarajevo – BelgradeMorning departure to Belgrade. Take a short break in Zvornik, a charming town in northeastern Bosnia on the Drina River. Upon arrival in Belgrade, you'll take a guided tour of the city.Day Nine: Belgrade – Novi Sad - Ilok - Vukovar/OsijekMorning departure to Novi Sad. Your local guide will show you all the city's must see locations. After the guided tour of Novi Sad,V continue to "Iločki podrumi," where you will have a traditional lunch. Afternoon departure to Osijek with an en route stop in Vukovar.Day Ten: Vukovar – ZagrebMorning departure to Djakovo. See the brightness of the bricks of the two towers and cupolas of Djakovo's Cathedral as you approach.You'll also visit the village of Stara Kapela, where you'll enjoy a tasting (no drinks included) of the products grown in the local Panonian soil.Day Eleven: ZagrebDeparture transfer
Postojna Cave and Lake Bled Small-Group Tour from Ljubljana
Meet your guide at your centrally located Ljubljana hotel for a full day tour of Postojna cave and Lake Bled. Buckle-up in a cozy air-conditioned minivan/car and drive about half an hour through rural Slovenia towards Postojna.First stop will be at Postojna caves with a mysterious Predjama castle. After enjoying in the mysterious underground world you will drive to the Lake Bled observing a beautiful countryside with forests and mountain ranges. Then, arrive and enjoy a moment to view the blue topaz waters that surround the forest green Bled Island like an iris around a pupil. Observe the Church of the Assumption of Mary on the rock islet and realize its insignificance as you see the Julian Alps rise in the background. Next, step onto a traditional two-oared wooden pletna for a short paddle to Bled Island (own expense). After a 15-minute ride, hop onto the island and spend a half hour exploring on your own. Stop for a bite at the cafe and taste a traditional Slovenian nut roll called potica (own expense) or stroll into the church (own expense). Reconvene with your guide and journey to Bled Castle (own expense) which was built on a precipice during the 11th Century. Explore its restored Renaissance towers that give an eagle eye view of the city below. Hear how its strategic locations played an important role in medieval history. Enter the museum to see its artifacts, armor and weaponry. Spend some free time to capture unparalleled views of Lake Bled from atop the cliff. Cruise back down to the lake and enjoy some leisure time to snap a selfie or grab a snack at a local cafe (own expense). As you drive back to your hotel, relax with memorable views of lush Slovenia.