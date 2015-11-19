Former Yugoslavian Capitals Multi-Day Tour from Zagreb

Day One: Arrival transferDay Two: Zagreb – BledMorning sightseeing tour of Zagreb. In the afternoon depart for Bled.Day Three: Bled - Ljubljana – Postojna - PlitviceMorning departure to Ljubljana, followed by a city tour. Afternoon departure to Postojna, followed by a visit to the Postojna cave. Journey towards Plitvice lakes area. Stay overnight in the Plitvice lakes area.Day Four: Plitvice – Zadar – SplitMorning visit to Plitvice National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Tour of the 16 crystal blue lakes cascading into 92 spectacular waterfalls. Departure for Zadar, where you'll enjoy a guided walking tour, then continue to Split.Day Five: Split – DubrovnikAfter breakfast, take a city tour of Split uncovering some of the secrets of its UNESCO-protected Diocletian’s Palace and its cellars. Make an early afternoon departure for Dubrovnik. Upon arrival, take a city tour of this UNESCO-protected "Pearl of the Adriatic" and its Cathedral.Day Six: Dubrovnik - Optional Excursion to MontenegroDepart from the hotel and drive through Konavle Valley and around the Bay of Kotor, continuing your trip to Perast. You'll then board a boat for the ride to the islet of Our Lady of the Rock, and enjoy sightseeing at the Baroque church from the 17th century. After Perast continue to the town of Kotor for a city tour with local guide (no entrance fees). You'll have some free time in Kotor. Then take a short ferry ride across the bay of Kotor, where you'll drive back towards Dubrovnik and arrive back at your hotel.Day Seven: Dubrovnik – Mostar – SarajevoMorning departure to Mostar. Orientation walk with your tour leader in Mostar and free time for lunch. Depart for Sarajevo. When you arrive, you'll take a city sightseeing tour.Day Eight: Sarajevo – BelgradeMorning departure to Belgrade. Take a short break in Zvornik, a charming town in northeastern Bosnia on the Drina River. Upon arrival in Belgrade, you'll take a guided tour of the city.Day Nine: Belgrade – Novi Sad - Ilok - Vukovar/OsijekMorning departure to Novi Sad. Your local guide will show you all the city's must see locations. After the guided tour of Novi Sad,V continue to "Iločki podrumi," where you will have a traditional lunch. Afternoon departure to Osijek with an en route stop in Vukovar.Day Ten: Vukovar – ZagrebMorning departure to Djakovo. See the brightness of the bricks of the two towers and cupolas of Djakovo's Cathedral as you approach.You'll also visit the village of Stara Kapela, where you'll enjoy a tasting (no drinks included) of the products grown in the local Panonian soil.Day Eleven: ZagrebDeparture transfer