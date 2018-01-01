Welcome to Hokitika
Radiant sunsets and a glowworm dell add extra sparkle to this coastal idyll, though many visitors prefer to work up a sweat: Hokitika accesses the West Coast Wilderness Trail as well as view-laden tramps at Lakes Kaniere and Mahinapua.
Day 1: Christchurch to Franz Josef Travel over the famous Arthur’s Pass to the historic gold mining town of Greymouth and then down onto the West Coast. You will visit Hokitika, famous for pounamu (jade), en route to Franz Josef, home of the mighty glacier.Accommodation: Lodge in the rainforestDay 2: Free day in Franz JosefThe day is spent in Franz Josef, a World Heritage area. As well as the glacier, the area is famous for its excellent walking trails. There are many great options, but a guided trip (at passenger's own expense) will enable you to get closer to the glacier.Accommodation: Lodge in the rainforestDay 3: Franz Josef to WanakaDepart early to visit Lake Matheson for a walk at this amazing mirror-like lake, stop at Fox Glacier for pickups, and then travel through the mountainous Haast Pass and Makarora. We pass by the beautiful Lake Hawea and arrive in Wanaka by late afternoon.Accommodation: Central HostelActivities: Walk Lake Matheson, visit Blue Pools, explore Wanaka.Day 4: Wanaka to Queenstown Take a scenic bike ride around the lake before we depart Wanaka and cruise down to the famous A.J. Hackett bungy site, where you can bungy if you dare! Then, it’s on to the ‘Adventure Capital of the World!’, the vibrant lakeside town of Queenstown.Accommodation: Central HostelActivities: Scenic bike ride (suitable for all levels)Days 5, 6 & 7: Queenstown With so much to see and do in and around Queenstown, you need three full days to take it all in! You'll also get to experience the exhilarating Shotover Jet Boat ride (Day 5) and take a day trip to the spectacular Doubtful Sound in Fiordland National Park (Day 6). Other optional activities are at your own expense.Accommodation: Central HostelActivities: Shotover Jet, Doubtful Sound day tripDay 8: Queenstown to Mt CookTonight we stay at the base of New Zealand's tallest mountain, Mount Cook. Head out on a hike among awe-inspiring scenery. It's the perfect place for stargazing too!Accommodation: Stunning alpine lodge.Day 9: Mt Cook to ChristchurchWe make our way through the 'Lord of the Rings' landscape past turquoise Lake Tekapo, where we stop for ice-skating, snow tubing or a swim at the hot springs. Continue across the Canterbury Plains to arrive in Christchurch by early evening.Accommodation: Purpose built backpackers near the city centre.Day 10: Free day in ChristchurchYour journey officially comes to an end here, but if you have more time to explore before you depart, we recommend checking out some of the city's highlights, such as the Re:Start Mall, Quake City or Canterbury Museum. We hope you had a blast!
Finding your way here is simple as we are just 15 minutes south of Hokitika as you head to Franz Josef Glacier. Once you are in our car park you will see the Cafe, Gift Shop and Ticketing all located in the building just a short stroll over Johnny's Creek. Once you have your ticket for the Tree Top Walk the team will provide you a briefing and supply you with your self guiding brochure. There is a 300 metre up hill walk (on site transport is available if you need assistance) and as you progress along you will see the walkway structure and the majestic Lake Mahinapua. Your brochure guide will supply you great detail about the surrounding area, trees and wildlife. Along the entire walk there are a number of interruption panels providing you additional information. To get the full benefit and enjoyment of the walk, after all you are on holiday, the walk will take around 45 minutes, but you can take all day up to closing if you wish. Once back at the building you can enjoy great coffee, drinks, food and even some gift shopping. The walk is suitable for all ages and is accessible for strollers and wheelchairs.