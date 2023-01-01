Clearly the roar of jets doesn’t bother grapes, as NZ’s most awarded winery is just 4km from the airport. The parklike grounds of Villa Maria are a green oasis in the encircling industrial zone. Short tours ($5) take place at 11am and 2pm. There’s a charge for tastings ($10 to $15, refundable on purchase), but lingering over a lunch of wine and antipasto (platters $25 to $55, lunch $29 to $38) on the restaurant's terrace sure beats hanging around the departure lounge.

A series of concerts is held here every January and February featuring big international artists popular with the 40- to 50-something wine-swilling demographic.