Come summer, the green-fingered locals try to outdo each other with their billowing hanging baskets and flowerpots, filling the streets with a riot of colour and scent.
Private Full Day Trip from Rome to Assisi
The tour to Assisi from Rome will leave Rome in a northerling direction. You will cross the valle of the Tevere, before taking the Via Flaminia near the medieval village of Orte with its Etruscan origins. You will pass typical Medieval villages such as Spoleto, the ancient capital of the "Ducato Longobardo", Trevi, Foligno, Spello, before arriving in Assisi at around 10:30/11:00 am. With the tour to Assisi from Rome you will have the opportunity to visit the basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli where there is the Porziuncola Chapel, the site where San Francesco died in 1226.The visit in Assisi can continue and will take you then in a walk through the narrow streets of the village to see the Church of Santa Chiara, the site where San Francesco was born and then to see the house where he spent the first years of his life.Then proceed to let you see the Piazza del comune (Town Hall Square) with the Palazzo del Popolo (People's Palace) and the Roman Temple dedicated to Minerva. Then, near the ancient city walls you will see the Basilica of San Francesco which frescoes from the 12th and 13th centuries. You will then have free time at disposal and have a nice lunch in a typical restaurant in the downtown.Around 2 pm you will meet your personal driver to take your return trip to Rome.If you have some spare time during your trip to Rome and wish to experience the real Italy look no further than this best Assisi day trip from Rome
You will start your enchanting Hot Air Balloon Ride nice and early by meeting us at Cantina Dionigi (Via Madonna della Pia, 44 , Bevagna) at around 6:30am. We can provide, on request, transfers from your accommodation from Assisi, Montefalco, Perugia, Spello, Trevi, Foligno, Bevagna, Spoleto,Todi. Our take-off site is only 300m from the meeting point. You can either walk among olive groves to the take-off site, or hop into our minibuses and go for a minute long drive. Your balloon will be prepared by our crew and ready to fly. You will be given a safety briefing and then climb into the Hot Air Balloon piloted by one of the world’s most experienced pilots: Captain Peter, who has over 3600 flights under his belt. Feel the excitement as your Hot Air Balloon gently lifts up! After that you can relax, take photos and watch the magic unfold. Our basket can accommodate from 8 up to 18 passengers, so there is plenty of space for you to admire the view as we fly over the green hills of the Umbrian countryside dotted with beautiful medieval cities and villages. We are fortunate to take off in sight of one of the most revered sites in Italy: Assisi. Imagine, the air is calm, fresh, the land is quiet, and the farmers are just beginning to work on their land. A serene landscape that is unequalled in beauty. After your approximately one-hour Hot Air Balloon Ride, enjoy a smooth touchdown and step back onto “terra firma”. The fun continues when we take you back to Cantina Dionigi Winery to enjoy a great Umbrian style breakfast. If you are not opposed to drinking a bit of wine before midday, you may even like to sample some of their excellent wines! Please leave your morning free for the activity as you may want to relax after the flight and spend more time at the winery.
Assisi and Spello Full Day Private Walking Tour
We will meet each other and start our walking tour of Assisi exploring its old Roman Ruins. We will see remains of the local Roman Amphitheatre and the beautiful Minerva Temple, which has one of the best preserved facades of Italy.During our tour you will also experience the athmosphere of a medieval Italian hilltown by visiting local handicraft shops (pottery, carvings, embrodery, . . . ) and having a walk through typical little alleys. The focus of our tour there will be the Basilica of Saint Francis with its magnificent frescoes by Giotto (13th - 14th C. ), one of the most important artists of Italy in the Middle Ages.After a lunch break (not included) we will move to Spello which is another really authentic hilltown of Umbria famous for its by flowers decoreted little streets. In Spello you will also enjoy Renaissance art by Pinturicchio a 15th Century painter who has also worked in the Vatican in Rome.
Top Wine Tasting and Typical Lunch for Wine Lovers
Our wine tasting will take place in the lovely hill town of Spello, far the most beaten touristy roads.Wine tasting lunch menu:- Selection of Bruschette with 2 different olive oil types. One was mentioned also on NY Times and the second is the olive oil used by some of the most famous chefs in the world.- Home made pasta with truffle or home made Lasagna- Soup of the day- Wildboar with salad or meatballs with vegetables- Selection of Cheese- Dessert and coffee. GrappaMeanwhile tasting our delicious food, you will try 4 wines. One white wine and the rest will be red wine like the Sagrantino 25 anni Caprai, Sangiovese from Umbria 1997, Amarone and Kurni.The wine and olive oil tasting are very professional, held by a master sommelier in English language.All the products that you will try are not available in most of the foreign countries and specially not in USA. Buying and shipping products will be possible.
