Balloon Adventures Italy, hot air balloon rides over Assisi, Perugia and Umbria

You will start your enchanting Hot Air Balloon Ride nice and early by meeting us at Cantina Dionigi (Via Madonna della Pia, 44 , Bevagna) at around 6:30am. We can provide, on request, transfers from your accommodation from Assisi, Montefalco, Perugia, Spello, Trevi, Foligno, Bevagna, Spoleto,Todi. Our take-off site is only 300m from the meeting point. You can either walk among olive groves to the take-off site, or hop into our minibuses and go for a minute long drive. Your balloon will be prepared by our crew and ready to fly. You will be given a safety briefing and then climb into the Hot Air Balloon piloted by one of the world’s most experienced pilots: Captain Peter, who has over 3600 flights under his belt. Feel the excitement as your Hot Air Balloon gently lifts up! After that you can relax, take photos and watch the magic unfold. Our basket can accommodate from 8 up to 18 passengers, so there is plenty of space for you to admire the view as we fly over the green hills of the Umbrian countryside dotted with beautiful medieval cities and villages. We are fortunate to take off in sight of one of the most revered sites in Italy: Assisi. Imagine, the air is calm, fresh, the land is quiet, and the farmers are just beginning to work on their land. A serene landscape that is unequalled in beauty. After your approximately one-hour Hot Air Balloon Ride, enjoy a smooth touchdown and step back onto “terra firma”. The fun continues when we take you back to Cantina Dionigi Winery to enjoy a great Umbrian style breakfast. If you are not opposed to drinking a bit of wine before midday, you may even like to sample some of their excellent wines! Please leave your morning free for the activity as you may want to relax after the flight and spend more time at the winery.