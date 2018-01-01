4 Day Umbria Tour from Roma

Day 1 Meeting with our guide and minibus in the hotel lobby at 08.30. Departure for the capital of the Umbrian region, ancient Etruscan center and rich city of history and art. Visit of the city. You can admire the Palazzo dei Priori, the Fontana Maggiore, the Etruscan Gate of the 3rd century BC, the Cathedral and the medieval wall. Free time for lunch. Continue to Assisi, the city of San Francis with stop at Santa Maria degli Angeli to admire the homonym Sanctuary built above the chapel loved by the saint. Then, entrance to the Basilica of San Francis and brief walk through the medieval historical center. Accommodation in a 4 stars hotel in the medieval town.Day 2 BDeparture to Spoleto, city of 40,000 inhabitants of Roman origin that keeps symbolic monuments like the Bridge of the Towers or the Arch of Drusus and more recent like the Cathedral and the Albornozian Rock. Then, continue for Todi and free time for lunch. In the afternoon, stroll through the historic center of this pretty walled village and protected by the Rock of 1373; you can see the Cathedral, the People's Square, the Palace of Priors and the Church of Consolation, built by Bramante. Return to Assisi via panoramic itinerary and accommodation.Day 3 - B Departure to Gubbio, a beautiful city that is located 500 meters above sea level and shows traces of different dominations, from the Roman to the papal. Highlights include the Cathedral, the Ducal Palace, the Capitán's Palace and the Palazzo dei Consoli. Continuation to Città di Castello and free time for lunch. In the afternoon, visit of the city, the largest center of the Upper Tiber Valley, which presents narrow and picturesque streets along with majestic and elegant squares, where some of the historical palaces of greater interest and beauty arise. Return to Assisi via panoramic itinerary and accommodation.Day 4 - B You leave Assisi to reach the most important city on the way between Umbria and Rome: Orvieto. Only the Gothic Cathedral, imposing and elaborate, would be worth the visit to admire its façade but the city of St. Patrick's Well, offers nice corners to breathe the medieval air of the city, try the excellent wines or the renowned food. Visit and free time for lunch. Return to Rome and end of services.