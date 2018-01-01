Welcome to Gubbio
Umbrian Regional and Traditional Cooking Class with Lunch in Assisi
Join this cooking class to learn Nonna Paola’s secrets about her most famous recipes, cooking exclusively with organic and seasonal products such as vegetables, extra virgin olive oil, Umbrian truffles, and much more.A famous Italian quote says that “a small barrel contains the best wine”. There is no better way to describe Umbria, a region in central Italy, rich with history, culture, and ancient beliefs. It also has some of the best medieval borghi, small towns or villages, still preserved as they originally were, Assisi, Perugia, Gubbio, Spoleto, and Orvieto, to name a few.During your hands-on cooking class, you will learn to prepare special and unique recipes that evoke the ancient flavors of traditional Italian cuisine. You will prepare, with the assistance of a professional local chef, famous and delicious recipes such as tagliatelle, a handmade pasta, and other famous Umbrian dishes. These recipes will surely impress your friends when you host your next Italian dinner party once you are back home.Only the finest local wines will be tasted during the classes, adding value to the fun and relaxed atmosphere. Don't miss this special and memorable day.
Private Departure Transfer: Umbria Hotels to Rome
Whether you’re traveling individually, as a couple or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this private airport transport service from your Umbria hotel to central Rome or Fiumicino Airport.The transfer service covers hotels throughout the entire Umbria region, including the popular vacation towns of Assisi, Perugia, Orvieto, Norcia, Gubbio, Spoleto, Todi and Casarta della Marmore. When your vacation in the charming inland region is over, simply meet your driver at your hotel at a prearranged time. Then, settle into your comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle, use the wifi if you wish, and head straight to Rome.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details or Rome hotel details as well as your Umbria hotel accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24 - 48 hours prior to your departure from Umbria, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
4 Day Umbria Tour from Roma
Day 1 Meeting with our guide and minibus in the hotel lobby at 08.30. Departure for the capital of the Umbrian region, ancient Etruscan center and rich city of history and art. Visit of the city. You can admire the Palazzo dei Priori, the Fontana Maggiore, the Etruscan Gate of the 3rd century BC, the Cathedral and the medieval wall. Free time for lunch. Continue to Assisi, the city of San Francis with stop at Santa Maria degli Angeli to admire the homonym Sanctuary built above the chapel loved by the saint. Then, entrance to the Basilica of San Francis and brief walk through the medieval historical center. Accommodation in a 4 stars hotel in the medieval town.Day 2 BDeparture to Spoleto, city of 40,000 inhabitants of Roman origin that keeps symbolic monuments like the Bridge of the Towers or the Arch of Drusus and more recent like the Cathedral and the Albornozian Rock. Then, continue for Todi and free time for lunch. In the afternoon, stroll through the historic center of this pretty walled village and protected by the Rock of 1373; you can see the Cathedral, the People's Square, the Palace of Priors and the Church of Consolation, built by Bramante. Return to Assisi via panoramic itinerary and accommodation.Day 3 - B Departure to Gubbio, a beautiful city that is located 500 meters above sea level and shows traces of different dominations, from the Roman to the papal. Highlights include the Cathedral, the Ducal Palace, the Capitán's Palace and the Palazzo dei Consoli. Continuation to Città di Castello and free time for lunch. In the afternoon, visit of the city, the largest center of the Upper Tiber Valley, which presents narrow and picturesque streets along with majestic and elegant squares, where some of the historical palaces of greater interest and beauty arise. Return to Assisi via panoramic itinerary and accommodation.Day 4 - B You leave Assisi to reach the most important city on the way between Umbria and Rome: Orvieto. Only the Gothic Cathedral, imposing and elaborate, would be worth the visit to admire its façade but the city of St. Patrick's Well, offers nice corners to breathe the medieval air of the city, try the excellent wines or the renowned food. Visit and free time for lunch. Return to Rome and end of services.
Private Arrival Transfer: Rome to Umbria
Arrange your private transfer for a time to suit your schedule, and then meet your friendly driver at your Rome hotel or Rome Fiumicino Airport to travel directly to your hotel in Umbria. The transfer service covers hotels throughout the entire Umbria region, including the popular vacation towns of Assisi, Perugia, Orvieto, Norcia, Gubbio, Spoleto, Todi and Casarta della Marmore.Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation in Italy’s beautiful Umbria region! Simply meet your driver, sit back and relax and use the onboard wifi, if you wish!When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight or Rome hotels details as well as your Umbria accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your arrival in Rome, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Full Day Tour from Rome to Gubbio: The biggest Christmas Tree in the World
Full Day Tour to Gubbio:Pick up in your Hotel and transfer by private car to Gubbio, in Umbria.Once arrived in Gubbio, enjoy some free time on your own, discovering the secrets of this lovely town, strolling around its nice and narrow streets and enjoying the beautiful panoramas surrounding it. Take time to discover hidden corners, and the hundreds details that make this small town, a living masterpiece! Don't forget to do some shopping: leathers, souvenirs, typical products and christmas gifts are waiting for you!Spend time admiring the biggest Christmas Tree of the World, and enjoy the amazing Christmas atmosphere of Gubbio!Included in the package also a typical food tasting!Transfer service back to your Hotel.
7-Night Venice, Umbria and Rome Tour
After two nights in Venice, spend four nights in Umbria – the landlocked region that stretches down the center of the country. Often called the ‘green heart of Italy,’ the area is every bit as pretty as its Tuscan neighbor, yet it's a lesser-known destination, making it a more tranquil getaway. Spend two nights in Gubbio and Assisi, and then finish your tour with a night in Rome.Your comfortable 2- or 3-star hotel accommodation is located centrally in each town, meaning you’re well placed to explore independently between activities and excursions.