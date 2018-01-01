Vaguely redolent of a North African kasbah (and still bearing the Casbah name), Mazara's historic quarter is a labyrinth of narrow streets, sprinkled with magnificent baroque and Norman-period buildings. It's small enough that you won't ever really get lost, and the dilapidated old buildings give it a rugged charm.

Mazara was one of the key cities of Saracen Sicily and the North African influence is still strongly felt here – the town has one of the highest percentages of immigrants in Italy, with hundreds of people from Tunisia and Maghreb arriving annually to work on Mazara's fishing fleet.

In summer, Mazara is inundated with holidaymakers who head straight to Tonnarella beach, on the western side of the city.

