Mazara was one of the key cities of Saracen Sicily and the North African influence is still strongly felt here – the town has one of the highest percentages of immigrants in Italy, with hundreds of people from Tunisia and Maghreb arriving annually to work on Mazara's fishing fleet.
In summer, Mazara is inundated with holidaymakers who head straight to Tonnarella beach, on the western side of the city.
Tour Mothia - Marsala - Mazara
The excursion consists of visiting 3 important stages of western Sicily.is a day tour that lets you spend a day out of nature, art and flavors.The excursion includes the departure from Trapani to Mothia- MarsalaMothia and its neighboring islands: a natural spectacle not to be missed. You will also visit Marsala (Lilibeo), one of the first Roman cities in Sicily, with its archaeological sites scattered in the town. To top it off, you will taste typical fortified Marsala wines, an Italian specialty known around the world.Departure to Mazara del Vallo, along the southern coast of the Province and visit to the Satire Museum.Price include minivan service and pick-up from your hotel.Price not include ticket, meals and extras.