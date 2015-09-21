Ancient Ostia Guided Tour for Kids and Families

Your guide will meet you at the Ostia Antica ticket station to begin your 2.5-hour guided small-group tour of Ostia Antica. Located just outside Rome’s city center, Ostia is a slice of Rome’s history not to be missed. The ancient port city of Ostia is now a ghost town. After the fall of the Roman Empire, the people of Ostia realized that their livelihoods were threatened. As a result, the inhabitants left their homes and businesses in search of a safe place that could provide them with a new way of life. As you traverse the streets of this outdoor living museum, your guide will ensure that you see the most important buildings including the theater, thermal baths, mills, the Square of the Guilds, the Capitolium, and much more. Your guide will take you back in time, revealing the story of how the people of this special place once lived. The venue is perfect for children. Your family will explore this historic and important archaeological site where it is possible to see the ruins, walk the streets and enter the buildings. You can choose among 3 options: 2.5 hr PRIVATE TOUR: your guide will be waiting for you at the meeting point and she/he will be glad to answer all your family questions and adjust the tour on your family's needs and interestes. 2.5 hr SMALL GROUP TOUR: the guide will wait for you at the meeting point and you will share her/him with other families. 2.5 hr PRIVATE TOUR + TRANSFER: The driver will pick you up at your hotel located in the city center of Rome (please provide details while booking) and will bring you to the guide. You will have your 2.5 hr private tour and at the the the driver will bring you back to the hotel or central Rome. You will travel with luxury Minivan. Please in case you will need baby seats just provide further details while booking.