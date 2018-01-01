Welcome to Lahaul
Top experiences in Lahaul
Lahaul activities
THE GREAT HIMALAYAN TOUR
This Great Himalayan motorcycle tour from Manali to Leh via Pangi valley takin one from the green orchards and snowy peaks of Himachal Pradesh to the cold deserts of Lahaul and high mountain passes and lakes of Ladakh and Zanskar. A journey through some of the remotest areas of the world! Not to mention the never-ending amazing scenery that will stay in your heart forever.This motorcycle expedition from Manali to Leh will take you to conquer over many high mountain passes including the highest motorable pass in the world Khardungla at 18,700 feet. The road will be about 70% paved and 30% unpaved, challenging you time and again with water crossings and rocky trails. Highlights of this trip include visiting remote Tibetan monasteries, camping near high altitude desert lake under a blanket of stars, riding a Royal Enfield motorbike and conquering the highest roads in the world past ancient Himalayan glaciers and high snowy peaks. ItineraryThe Great Himalayan tour August 26: Arrive Manali August 27: Manali August 28: Manali- Dhramsala August 29: Dharamsala- Khajjiar August 30: Khajjiar- Tissa August 31: Tissa- Killar September 1: Killar September 2: Killar- Jispa September 3: Jispa- Leh September 4: Leh September 5: Leh- Kargil September 6: Kargil- Rangdum September 7: Rangdum- Padum September 8: Padum September 9: Padum- Kargil September 10: Kargil- Beamah September 11: Beamah- Leh September 12: Leh- Nubra September 13: Nubra- Leh September 14: Leh September 15: Departure Includes: One Royal Enfield 500cc/ Himalayan 410cc per person with full motorbike insurance for the entire tour Fuel for the bike Back up vehicle Bottled mineral water Guide for your tour, Mechanic for motorbikes. Accommodation on twin sharing basis(with breakfast and dinner) Basic medical kit and spares for bike Excludes: Any travel cost outside the itinerary Any expense due to force majeure Lunch and personal expensesAnything not under Includes section
Private 6-Day Shimla and Manali Tour From Delhi
Day 1: Delhi to Shimla : Pickup from Delhi airport and drive to first hotel for an overnight stay. Day 2: Shimla After Breakfast, you will visit various places in and around Shimla: mosques built in (1830), Vice regal Lodge built in (1885), Christ Church built in (1844), The Gaiety Theatre (1887), The Grindlays Bank (1912)- the world wide bank started by Robert Melville Grindlay, The Scandal Point and The famous Shopping Plaza of the North The Mall. Overnight stay at hotel. Day 3: Shimla After Breakfast you will start the Excursion to Kufri. Kufri is famous for its Himalayan National Park, Pony and Yak Ride, and one can see the endless Himalayan Panorama from Kufri. You will go back to the hotel after lunch and then drive to Manali, visit BSL lake at Sunder Nagar, Hanogi Mata Shrine, Pandoh Dam and Kullu valley. You will Arrive in Manali after covering a distance of 265 km in 7 hours. Day 4 : Manali After breakfast, you will visit places in and around Manali like Hadimba temple, Manu temple, Vashisht hot water springs and Temple, the Tibetan Monastery, Van Vihar and then an evening shopping trip at the local market The Mall. Day ends with overnight at hotel. Day 5: Manali: Excursion to Rohatang Pass. Situated at an altitude of 3979 meters above sea level and 51 km outside Manali is the mighty Rohtang Pass - the gateway to Lahaul-Spiti valley. It offers a wide panoramic view of the mountains. Here one sees the majesty of the mountains at its height and splendor. At the top of the pass the air seems to glitter against the snow as you look down over herringbone ridges into the Lahaul valley.Enjoy skiing, snow scooter riding, paragliding and other activities of your choice at Rontang snow fields. Overnight stay at the Hotel. Day 6: Manali to Delhi After breakfast drive from Manali to Delhi, if time allows you then go for half day sightseeing tour of New Delhi. Transfer to the railway station/Airport.
Highlights of Ladakh
Those who visit Ladakh are usually adventure-seekers looking for the next high-altitude thrill, but we wanted to focus more on the zen side of things. Rich in culture, scenery and history, Ladakh is a treasure trove of wonders hidden away in a remote part of the world. After a start in Delhi, we’ll visit mountain villages, valleys, and Hindu and Buddhist temples along the road to Leh. If you’re looking to break a sweat after all, try rafting or hiking amongst other pulse-racing activities, but we totally understand if you’d rather just lay back and let the culture of the region soak right in.