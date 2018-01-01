Private 6-Day Shimla and Manali Tour From Delhi

Day 1: Delhi to Shimla : Pickup from Delhi airport and drive to first hotel for an overnight stay. Day 2: Shimla After Breakfast, you will visit various places in and around Shimla: mosques built in (1830), Vice regal Lodge built in (1885), Christ Church built in (1844), The Gaiety Theatre (1887), The Grindlays Bank (1912)- the world wide bank started by Robert Melville Grindlay, The Scandal Point and The famous Shopping Plaza of the North The Mall. Overnight stay at hotel. Day 3: Shimla After Breakfast you will start the Excursion to Kufri. Kufri is famous for its Himalayan National Park, Pony and Yak Ride, and one can see the endless Himalayan Panorama from Kufri. You will go back to the hotel after lunch and then drive to Manali, visit BSL lake at Sunder Nagar, Hanogi Mata Shrine, Pandoh Dam and Kullu valley. You will Arrive in Manali after covering a distance of 265 km in 7 hours. Day 4 : Manali After breakfast, you will visit places in and around Manali like Hadimba temple, Manu temple, Vashisht hot water springs and Temple, the Tibetan Monastery, Van Vihar and then an evening shopping trip at the local market The Mall. Day ends with overnight at hotel. Day 5: Manali: Excursion to Rohatang Pass. Situated at an altitude of 3979 meters above sea level and 51 km outside Manali is the mighty Rohtang Pass - the gateway to Lahaul-Spiti valley. It offers a wide panoramic view of the mountains. Here one sees the majesty of the mountains at its height and splendor. At the top of the pass the air seems to glitter against the snow as you look down over herringbone ridges into the Lahaul valley.Enjoy skiing, snow scooter riding, paragliding and other activities of your choice at Rontang snow fields. Overnight stay at the Hotel. Day 6: Manali to Delhi After breakfast drive from Manali to Delhi, if time allows you then go for half day sightseeing tour of New Delhi. Transfer to the railway station/Airport.