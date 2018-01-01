Three-Hour Small Group Glacier Hike in Skaftafell

Tie your shoelaces and put your adventure hat on because you're heading to Svínafellsjökull glacier in south Iceland! This glacier expedition takes you on top of the breathtaking Svínafellsjökull Glacier tounge. Its an outlet glacier of the Vatnajökull glacier, the largest and most voluminous ice cap in Iceland. You will experience hiking on a glacier and learn the basics of rope work. Your guide will be teaching all you need to know about the natural phenomena you will be exploring while you walk through the wonderland of ice formations and ridges. You will meet your guide at the parking lot at Skaftafell Information Centre, and after a 15 minute drive you will be at the tip of the Svínafellsjökull glacier tongue. You will get all the neccessary safety equippment, as we provide both crampons, ice axes and other safety gear needed to make the tour both safe and enjoyable.The glacier Svínafellsjökull is located in Skaftafell, the highest mountain range in Iceland. On a clear day you will be able to see the highest peak in the country, Hvannadalshnjúkur.The area has been formed over thousands of years by influences of the volcanic eruptions and glaciers in the area, fire and ice! Our experienced guides will teach you all you need to know and have you walking safely on the glacier in no time. Safety equipment and briefings are provided before each tour. Nature is best experienced free of worries! During the glacier hike you will have plenty of time to explore the ice sculptures and gaze into deep crevasses and moulins that can reach all the way down to the bottom of the glacier. Don't miss this chance to experience the ever changing ice formations on Svínafellsjökull Glacier.