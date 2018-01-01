Welcome to Skaftafell (Vatnajökull National Park – South)
Skaftafell deserves its reputation, and few visitors – even those who usually shun the great outdoors – can resist it. In the height of summer it may feel that every traveller in the country is here. However, if you’re prepared to get out on the more remote trails and take advantage of the fabulous hiking on the heath and beyond, you’ll leave the crowds behind. Shun the crowds by visiting Svartifoss under the midnight sun.
Top experiences in Skaftafell (Vatnajökull National Park – South)
Skaftafell (Vatnajökull National Park – South) activities
5-Hour Glacier Hike in Skaftafell National Park
The 5 hours glacier tour is ideal for everyone who wants to experience the glacier to the fullest. A short bus ride along the beautiful mountains of Skaftafell national park will bring us close to the glacier tongue of Virkisjökull glacier. The glacier tongue is now only a 10min walk through the glacier valley away. Before getting on the ice your guide is showing you how to use the different glacier equipment.With your small group of maximum 10 people you are now making your way up to the icefall of the glacier. On the way you get to see big crevasses, moulins and small ice-caves that are shining in a great blue color. The hike gives you time to ask your guide everything you want to know about glaciers and their formations. Reaching the icefall will be one of the highlights of the tour, where we are making a quick stop for a small lunch that you should bring with you. After we strengthened ourselves we´ll be making our way back to the bus. The total duration on the ice will be around 3 hours.
Ice Cave, Waterfalls on South Coast 2-Day Tour from Reykjavik
Day 1: Begin your 2-day tour in the early morning with a convenient pickup by minibus from your central Reykjavík accommodations. Head east out of Reykjavík on the famed ring road towards the south coast. First stop is Seljalandsfoss waterfall where you have the chance to walk all the way around the waterfall and see it from every angle. Along the drive towards Skaftafell make further stops at Skógafoss waterfall and Vik, with its famous black-sand beach and basalt columns. From there head to your accommodation for the night. As well as a relaxed evening you also have the chance to hunt for the northern lights. Out in the countryside with no light pollution, there's a good chance of spotting these colorful and fast-moving lights. Please note: Accommodation will be arranged at Hótel Skaftafell from January 15th to March 15th 2017. From December 1st - January 15 accommodation will be at Hof 1 Hotel.The hotels detailed above are as a reference only and are subject to change based on availability and other conditions beyond our control. An alternative hotel with similar standards, quality, and comfort may be offered as a substitute.Day 2:The first stop on your second day is the famed Jökulsarlon Glacier Lagoon with its floating ice bergs. From there head to highlight of the tour, the ice cave where your certified guide is already waiting for you with all necessary glacier equipment. A short walk on the glacier brings you to one of the ice caves on Europe´s biggest glacier. The cave's glowing blue color offers great photo opportunities. On the way back, make a final stop at Skaftafell National Park. Back in Reykjavik, get dropped off at your accommodation between 9pm and 12am.
Small Group Ice Caving Tour Inside Vatnajokull Glacier
Your ice caving adventure begins in Skaftafell National Park, where you‘ll meet your glacier guide and jump on one of the buses for a scenic 15 minute ride to Falljökull Glacier. During the ride you‘ll be able to see the impressive mountains that line up the southern edge of Europe‘s largest glacier, the Vatnajökull Glacier. Once there, your guide will assist you in gearing up and getting ready for your glacier hiking and ice caving adventure, providing you with crampons to walk on the ice as well as all necessary glacier gear. Your hike will start at the bottom of the glacier carved valley where your guide will explain the unique features of the fascinating glacier tongue and its surroundings. During your hike you will explore the lower part of the glacier visiting multiple, relatively small ice caves along the way with many great photo opportunities. After exploring all that the glacier has to offer, you will then head back to the bus which will take you back to Skaftafell National Park, concluding your adventure.
Glacier Hike and Ice Wall Experience from Skaftafell
You will meet your experienced guide at Skaftafell Information Centre Parking lot and from there you will be driven to the root of Svínafellsjökull, which is an outlet glacier of the Vatnajökull Ice cap. The glacier is a part of the tallest mountain range in Iceland, and the highest peak in the country, Hvannadalshnúkur is easily seen from the glacier on a clear sky. Before stepping on the ice, your guide will gear you up and provide you with the neccessary safety equippment needed for this glacier expedition and teach you how its used.During the glacier walk you will be exploring the breathtaking ice formations and moulins while learning how they are formed and constantly change. You will also be able to attempt to conquer gravity when you get the chance to climb up the ice walls with ice axes and crampons. You will be in the safe hands of our experienced guides who will make sure the experience will be both safe and enjoyable, giving you instructions on the technical aspects of ice climbing through a step by step approach. Never been on a glacier walk before? Never used crampons or ice axe? No worries! Experienced guides will teach you all you need to know and have you walking safely on the glacier in no time. Safety equipment and briefings are provided before each tour. Nature is best experienced free of worries! Make sure you sign up for this unforgettable experience and let yourself be amazed by the breathtaking scenery, while getting to know Svínafellsjökull Glacier, up close and personal. Check availability now by choosing a date.
Three-Hour Small Group Glacier Hike in Skaftafell
Tie your shoelaces and put your adventure hat on because you're heading to Svínafellsjökull glacier in south Iceland! This glacier expedition takes you on top of the breathtaking Svínafellsjökull Glacier tounge. Its an outlet glacier of the Vatnajökull glacier, the largest and most voluminous ice cap in Iceland. You will experience hiking on a glacier and learn the basics of rope work. Your guide will be teaching all you need to know about the natural phenomena you will be exploring while you walk through the wonderland of ice formations and ridges. You will meet your guide at the parking lot at Skaftafell Information Centre, and after a 15 minute drive you will be at the tip of the Svínafellsjökull glacier tongue. You will get all the neccessary safety equippment, as we provide both crampons, ice axes and other safety gear needed to make the tour both safe and enjoyable.The glacier Svínafellsjökull is located in Skaftafell, the highest mountain range in Iceland. On a clear day you will be able to see the highest peak in the country, Hvannadalshnjúkur.The area has been formed over thousands of years by influences of the volcanic eruptions and glaciers in the area, fire and ice! Our experienced guides will teach you all you need to know and have you walking safely on the glacier in no time. Safety equipment and briefings are provided before each tour. Nature is best experienced free of worries! During the glacier hike you will have plenty of time to explore the ice sculptures and gaze into deep crevasses and moulins that can reach all the way down to the bottom of the glacier. Don't miss this chance to experience the ever changing ice formations on Svínafellsjökull Glacier.
Crystal Ice Cave Tour from Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon
Discover the wonders of Vatnajokull Glacier, Europe‘s largest glacier on this 2-hour tour from Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon visiting one of it's spectacular ice caves. With it‘s stunning and photogenic crystal surroundings the ice cave offers a unique experience for all travelers as well as great photo opportunities.You will be picked up from the tour‘s starting point, Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon and from there, driven to the edge of the glacier where we will gear up and get ready for the ice caving. Once inside the crystal ice cave, accompanied by your guide you will explore everything that the cave has to offer before heading back to Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon. Please note that ice caves are an ever-changing natural phenomenon and, therefore, very unpredictable. We will visit one ice cave during this tour and the choice of which cave will be visited is based on current conditions and safety.