Welcome to Zugdidi
The central boulevard, running southwest to northeast, is Zviad Gamsakhurdias gamziri, named after Megrelian Zviad Gamsakhurdia, post-Soviet Georgia’s ultranationalist first president. The combined train and bus station is 1km west of here along Rustaveli.
Top experiences in Zugdidi
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Zugdidi activities
5-day Georgia Tour from Kutaisi
Day 1: Kutaisi – Bagrati – Gelati – Motsameta – Kutaisi Arrive at Kutaisi International Airport. Meet your guide and drive to Kutaisi. Check-in to the hotel. After breakfast start sightseeing in the second biggest city of Georgia – Kutaisi, which according to the legend was the ultimate destination of the Jason and Argonauts searching for the Golden Fleece. Visit Bagrati Cathedral, one of the best samples of medieval architecture towering over Kutaisi and visible from almost any point in the city. Next stop is Gelati Academy built by King David the Builder in the 12th century. Gelati was the center of spiritual and scientific life of the Middle Ages, the tomb of Georgian kings and the cult place for pilgrims. It is under UNESCO protection as an object of cultural and historical legacy. Continue to Motsameta monastery to enjoy fantastic views over the Rioni river gorge. Drive back to Kutaisi to overnight at the hotel. Day 2: Kutaisi – Prometheus Cave – Mestia In the morning, drive to Prometheus cave where you will walk in 1.5 km long tunnel to enjoy breath-taking views of stalactites, stalagmites, petrified waterfalls, underground rivers and lakes along the cave. Underground light system filled with LED lights of all rainbow colours marvellously highlights natural beauty of Prometheus cave. In the afternoon, head to mysterious Svaneti passing by Inguri gorge. This region is a birthplace of the svans, a unique ethnic group, who distinguish with their amazing old culture and traditions. Svaneti is also famous with its original and authentic architecture and is dubbed “the land of thousand towers”. Those towers used to play an important economic and defensive role in the history of Svaneti. There are still dozens of the towers – Middle Ages stone houses with fire watchtowers; and churches. In the evening visit Mestia Ethnographic Museum, original svan house “machubi” and “koshki” tower. Overnight at the hotel. Day 3: Mestia – Ushguli – Mestia After the hotel breakfast drive to Ushguli village, the highest standing settlement in Europe (2200 m). Ushguli architectural complex is a valuable architectural and historical monument listed in the World heritage of UNESCO for its exclusiveness. There are about 70 families living in Ushguli. Spend time in Ushguli strolling old narrow streets. Visit Lamaria Church complex with impressive 12th century wall frescoes. Locals believe that Queen Tamar was buried under this church. Enjoy picturesque view of the Mount Shkhara. Return to Mestia. Overnight at the hotel. Day 4: Mestia – Zugdidi – Kutaisi Drive back to Kutaisi after breakfast. On the way, stop at Zugdidi, the regional centre of two united historical areas of Georgia – Samegrelo and Svaneti. Visit Dadiani Palaces History and Architectural Museum, one of the most important palaces in Caucasus. Continue driving to Kutaisi. Overnight at the hotel. Day 5: Kutaisi Check-out from the hotel till noon. T
Private tour: 4 days in the Highlands of Georgia from Tbilisi
Day 1: Tbilisi – Zugdidi – MestiaPick up from the hotel in Tbilisi and departure to Svaneti. Way to Svaneti is long, so we will make a few stops on our way. First we arrive in Zugdidi – administrative center of Samegrelo region to visit Dadiani Palace History and Architectural Museum – the former residence of Mingrelian Kings and Queens. Have lunch in Zugdidi restaurant with local dishes and continue way to Caucasus highlands. On the way, stop near Enguri Dam, currently being world’s second highest concrete arch dam – 271.5 m in height.In the evening, you’ll arrive in Mestia, the center of Svaneti and check in the hotel. Have dinner at the hotel and prepare for next day’s off-road adventure.Day 2: Mestia – Ushguli – MestiaAfter breakfast at the hotel board 4x4 vehicles and start driving to one of the most remote places in Europe – Ushguli village. The whole village with its fortifications is included in UNESCO World Heritage Sites. On the way, you’ll visit villages Ipari and Kala to see the churches rich with murals and frescos.After a picnic lunch en-route arrive in Ushguli. A short walk in the village leads to a small hilltop where the Lamaria Chapel is located, dating back to the 12th century. The Chapel is full of magnificent old frescoes. Explore the church and then take a relaxing walk towards the foothills of Shkhara glacier – the highest peak in Georgia (5068 m).Return back to Mestia in the evening for dinner and overnight at the hotel.Day 3: Mestia and its surroundings After breakfast at the hotel explore Mestia and its surroundings. First stop at Svaneti Museum of History and Ethnography, which houses old Georgian manuscripts, ethnographic and archaeological items, Georgian Orthodox icons painted in Svanetian style, and etc.Next, walk up to the tower-museum of Margiani (12th c.). Svan Towers are considered to be the symbol of Svaneti and a large portion of them date back to Medieval times. Explore the Margiani tower and take a break to have lunch in one of the local restaurants.After lunch you’ll visit the villages Latali and Lemjeri located near Mestia town. Visit several churches decorated with medieval frescos and murals and get back to Mestia for dinner and overnight.Day 4: Mestia – Zugdidi – Tbilisi After breakfast at the hotel start driving back to Tbilisi. On your way visit farmer’s market Zugdidi , where local ecologically clean fruit, vegetables and homemade Sulguni cheese are sold.Take a lunch break en-route and continue to Tbilisi. The tour ends with a drop off at your hotel in Tbilisi.
8-Day Tour to Georgian Highlands and Black Sea from Tbilisi
Day 1 Tbilisi City Tour (-/-/-)Pickup from Tbilisi hotel and start city tour. Drive to the main Orthodox Cathedral Sameba. Continue to Metekhi plateau overlooking Old Tbilisi. Ride up to Narikala fortress by the areal cable car. Take a stroll to the old city; visit Tbilisi Mosque, Legvtakhevi and Sulfur Bathhouses. Walk to the Maidan square, Sharden and The King Erekle II streets. Visit Sioni cathedral and head to Anchiskhati basilica. Visit Georgian National Museum.Overnight in Tbilisi hotel 3*Day 2 Tbilisi-Gori-Uplistsikhe-Kutaisi (B/-/D)After breakfast at the hotel drive to the West through Gori and visit house-museum of Joseph Stalin. Visit Uplistsikhe caves. In the evening arrive in Kutaisi. Enjoy the sunset in from the yard of Bagrati Cathedral (UNESCO World Heritage Site).Dinner and overnight in Kutaisi guesthouse.Day 3 Kutaisi-Zugdidi-Mestia (B/-/D)After breakfast drive to Sataplia caves. Dinosaur footprints are conserved here. Arrive to Zugdidi. Visit Dadiani Palace Museum. Arrive in Mestia, Svaneti, which were used for defensive as well as dwelling purposes.Dinner and overnight in Mestia guesthouse.Day 4 Mestia-Ushguli-Mestia (B/-/D)Breakfast in Mestia. Today we have off-road adventure to the isolated village Ushguli. The whole area has been included in World Heritage Sites list by UNESCO. In the evening ride up to Hatsvali ski lift for panoramic views.Drive back to Mestia guesthouse for dinner and overnight.Day 5 Mestia-Batumi (B/-/-)After breakfast visit Margiani tower and Svanetian dwelling “Machubi”. Visit Svaneti Museum. Drive to Batumi.Overnight in Batumi hotel 3*.Day 6 Batumi-Kutaisi (B/-/D)After breakfast visit Gonio fortress. The oldest mention of Gonio has been made in 1st c. AD. Next excursion will be in Batumi Botanical Garden with beautiful views over the black sea shores. Drive to Kutaisi and visit Gelati Academy.Dinner and overnight in Kutaisi guesthouse.Day 7 Kutaisi-Tbilisi (B/-/-)After breakfast at the hotel drive back to Tbilisi. Visit Mtskheta town on the way, famous for its UNESCO World Heritage sites – Svetitskhoveli Cathedral and Jvari Monastery. Visit both sites and drive to Tbilisi. Free evening.Overnight in Tbilisi hotel 3*.Day 8 Tbilisi (B/-/-)Breakfast at the hotel and check.End of service.
6 Days Tour to the Jewels of Prehistoric West
Day 1: Tbilisi-Mtskheta-Gori-Uplistsikhe-Kutaisi 09:00 Pickup from Tbilisi hotel. Head to Mtskheta – the old capital of ancient Georgian Kingdom Iberia. Mtskheta and its two landmarks – Jvari Monastery & Svetitskhoveli Cathedral – are included in UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. Explore both sights and head to Uplistikhe – one of the most ancient caves in Georgia dating from 1st millennium BC. After Uplistsikhe, continue to West Georgia and the city of Kutaisi. In the evening visit Geladi Academy (UNESCO) with beautiful frescoes preserved from 12th century. Overnight in Kutaisi. Day 2: Kutaisi Tour-Zugdidi-Mestia After breakfast at the hotel visit anther UNESCO site in this region – Bagrati Cathedral – located in the center of Kutaisi. Head to Svaneti region via Zugdidi. Stop in Dadiani Palaces and History Museum which once was the residence of Mingrelian Kings and Queens. The museum includes royal palaces, court church, and the botanical garden. Continue your way to Svaneti and stop near Enguri dam – one of the highest arc dams in the world. In the evening arrive in Mestia. Overnight in Mestia. Day 3: Mestia-Ushguli-Mestia Breakfast at the guesthouse. Explore Svaneti mountains by 4x4. Drive to Ushguli village – another UNESCO site and highest continually inhabited places in Europe. Visit small villages like Ipari and Kala and explore small churches and fortifications, some of them dating from medieval times. Arrive in Ushguli and walk to the foothills of Shkhara glacier – highest peak in Georgia (5068 m). In the evening return back to Mestia. Overnight in Mestia. Day 4: Mestia-Martvili Canyon-Kutaisi Breakfast at the hotel. Morning visit to Margiani tower-museum (12th century). Here you can see how local were leaving back in medieval times. Head back to Kutaisi. Stop in Martvili – a village in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti province. Visit Martvili Canyon – one of the natural monuments of Georgia. Total length of the canyon open to the public is 1 kilometer. Here you’ll also have boat tour and reach the very beginning of 7 meter high powerful waterfall. In the evening arrive in Kutaisi. Overnight in Kutaisi Day 5: Kutaisi-Tbilisi After breakfast drive to Prometheus caves and enjoy a walk on 1.4 kms trail open to the public. Here you’ll find vas variety of stalactites, stalagmites, curtains, underground rivers and caves. Head to another karst cave located nearby - Sataplia Nature Reserve. The place is famous for well-preserved footprints of dinosaurs. Sataplia caves is also full of stalactites and stalagmites while colorful visual effects and lights enrich their beauty. Arrive in Tbilisi. Overnight in Tbilisi. Day 6: Tbilisi – end of tour Breakfast at the hotel. Check out untill 12:00 pm. End of service.