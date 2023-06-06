Great Caucasus

A trip into the Great Caucasus along Georgia’s northern border is a must for anyone who wants to experience the best of the country. Spectacular mountain scenery, wonderful walks and picturesque old villages with strange defensive towers are all part of a trip to the southern side of Europe's highest mountain range.

  • Gergeti, Georgia - July 20, 2015. One of the foremost Georgian landmarks - Tsminda Sameba church (english: Holy Trinity) near Gergeti town; Shutterstock ID 446367901; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Georgia destination page masthead and POI images

    Tsminda Sameba Church

    Stepantsminda

    This 14th-century church 2200m above Stepantsminda has become almost a symbol of Georgia for its incomparably photogenic hilltop setting with mighty Mt…

  • Shatili Old Town

    Shatili Old Town

    Great Caucasus

    This magnificent agglomeration of koshkebi (defensive watchtowers) and atmospheric slate houses packed tightly together on a steep hillside to create one…

  • Ananuri Fortress

    Ananuri Fortress

    Great Caucasus

    This fortress 66km north of Tbilisi is a classic example of Georgian architecture, enhanced by its superb location overlooking the Zhinvali Reservoir. The…

  • Truso Valley

    Truso Valley

    Great Caucasus

    The beautiful Truso valley, source of the Tergi River, heads west off the Georgian Military Hwy 17km south of Stepantsminda. It's dotted with ancient…

  • Juta

    Juta

    Great Caucasus

    The small village of Juta (2150m), an outpost of the Khevsur people from over the mountains to the east, is about 15km along the mostly unpaved Sno Valley…

  • Soviet-Georgian Friendship Monument

    Soviet-Georgian Friendship Monument

    Great Caucasus

    This highly unusual concrete monument a short distance from the main Georgian Military Hwy and some 4km north of Gudauri is also known as the Gudauri View…

  • Anatori Crypts

    Anatori Crypts

    Great Caucasus

    These medieval communal tombs feature still-visible human bones and sit on a promontory above the gorge: in times of plague, infected villagers would…

Hikers walking on dirt road at Cholashi village, Zemo Svaneti region, Caucasus mountain, Georgia.

Hiking

Caucasus for all seasons: Georgia round the year

May 31, 2018 • 5 min read

Great Caucasus and beyond

