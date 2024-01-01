Juta

Great Caucasus

LoginSave

The small village of Juta (2150m), an outpost of the Khevsur people from over the mountains to the east, is about 15km along the mostly unpaved Sno Valley road and a starting point for some great hikes. A taxi from Stepantsminda to Juta costs about 80 GEL; for the same price the driver will often wait and take you back again after a few hours if you want.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Gergeti, Georgia - July 20, 2015. One of the foremost Georgian landmarks - Tsminda Sameba church (english: Holy Trinity) near Gergeti town; Shutterstock ID 446367901; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Georgia destination page masthead and POI images

    Tsminda Sameba Church

    8.55 MILES

    This 14th-century church 2200m above Stepantsminda has become almost a symbol of Georgia for its incomparably photogenic hilltop setting with mighty Mt…

  • Shatili Old Town

    Shatili Old Town

    21.72 MILES

    This magnificent agglomeration of koshkebi (defensive watchtowers) and atmospheric slate houses packed tightly together on a steep hillside to create one…

  • Ananuri Fortress

    Ananuri Fortress

    28.8 MILES

    This fortress 66km north of Tbilisi is a classic example of Georgian architecture, enhanced by its superb location overlooking the Zhinvali Reservoir. The…

  • Truso Valley

    Truso Valley

    16.83 MILES

    The beautiful Truso valley, source of the Tergi River, heads west off the Georgian Military Hwy 17km south of Stepantsminda. It's dotted with ancient…

  • Soviet-Georgian Friendship Monument

    Soviet-Georgian Friendship Monument

    16.11 MILES

    This highly unusual concrete monument a short distance from the main Georgian Military Hwy and some 4km north of Gudauri is also known as the Gudauri View…

  • Anatori Crypts

    Anatori Crypts

    23.03 MILES

    These medieval communal tombs feature still-visible human bones and sit on a promontory above the gorge: in times of plague, infected villagers would…

View more attractions

Nearby Great Caucasus attractions

1. Tsminda Sameba Church

8.55 MILES

This 14th-century church 2200m above Stepantsminda has become almost a symbol of Georgia for its incomparably photogenic hilltop setting with mighty Mt…

2. Soviet-Georgian Friendship Monument

16.11 MILES

This highly unusual concrete monument a short distance from the main Georgian Military Hwy and some 4km north of Gudauri is also known as the Gudauri View…

3. Truso Valley

16.83 MILES

The beautiful Truso valley, source of the Tergi River, heads west off the Georgian Military Hwy 17km south of Stepantsminda. It's dotted with ancient…

4. Shatili Old Town

21.72 MILES

This magnificent agglomeration of koshkebi (defensive watchtowers) and atmospheric slate houses packed tightly together on a steep hillside to create one…

5. Anatori Crypts

23.03 MILES

These medieval communal tombs feature still-visible human bones and sit on a promontory above the gorge: in times of plague, infected villagers would…

6. Ananuri Fortress

28.8 MILES

This fortress 66km north of Tbilisi is a classic example of Georgian architecture, enhanced by its superb location overlooking the Zhinvali Reservoir. The…