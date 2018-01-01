Welcome to Haworth
Not surprisingly, the whole village is given over to Brontë-linked tourism, but even without the literary associations Haworth is still worth a visit, though you'll be hard pushed not to be overwhelmed by the cottage industry that has grown up around the Brontës and their wonderful creations.
Starting in the morning from York, this guided day trip provides the perfect opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city to explore Bronte Country and the scenic and picturesque Yorkshire Dales National Park. To ensure personal service and comfort, the tour capacity is limited to 16 passengers and the Minicoach is equipped with air-con.The tour departs from opposite the Dean Court Hotel in York city centre (near York Minster) at 9.00am and heads off for Bronte Country, with your Tour Guide telling you about the history and features of the area as you pass through. The first stop is at the Bingley Five Rise Locks where you will see the highest Staircase Lock in the UK, a spectacular feat of engineering constructed in 1774 as part of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. You can explore and photograph the working locks, or just enjoy a leisurely Yorkshire Brew and soak up the local atmosphere in the nearby cafe.You will then arrive in Haworth, on the edge of the rugged Pennine Moors, where the Bronte family lived from 1820 and the sisters wrote their famous novels, for a two hour stop over lunchtime. You can visit the Bronte Parsonage Museum and the Bronte Memorial Chapel in the nearby Church where their father preached, or just explore the quaint shops on the cobbled main street and have a leisurely lunch in one of the traditional cafes - the choice is yours!On leaving Haworth you will head up Penistone Hill to admire and photograph the moorland views towards Top Withens, where the sisters walked to gain inspiration, before travelling north into Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park for another photo stop at the falls in the picturesque traditional Dales village of Linton.The next stop is at Bolton Abbey, where entry is free and you will have time to explore the Priory Church and ruins of the 12th Century Augustinian Priory in its beautiful riverside setting, or maybe take the stepping stones challenge if you are feeling more adventurous!After leaving Bolton Abbey, you will visit the nearby Embsay & Bolton Abbey Steam Railway (as seen on “Great Railway Journeys” with Michael Portillo), where you will have the option to take a steam train ride through the picturesque Yorkshire Dales scenery between Bolton Abbey and Embsay Stations at a special discounted rate of £5 for adults/£2.50 for children (available mid-March through to October and paid locally on the day with no need to book ahead).The Minicoach with any passengers not wishing to take the train continues the journey by road to meet up with the train passengers at Embsay Station before heading back to York, passing through Harrogate and learning a bit about the history of this famous spa town.You will arrive back at the meeting point in York at approximately 5.45pm but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.
Expect pickup at 9.00am from your choice of location in Leeds for this guided day trip to explore Bronte Country and the scenic and picturesque Yorkshire Dales National Park. You will have a comfortable mini-coach with air-conditioning and a driver-guide, exclusively for your group of up to 15 people. .You will head off for Bronte Country in the West Yorkshire Pennines, with your Tour Guide telling you about the history and features of the area as you pass through. The first stop is at the Bingley Five Rise Locks where you will see the highest Staircase Lock in the UK, a spectacular feat of engineering constructed in 1774 as part of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. You can explore and photograph the working locks, or just enjoy a leisurely Yorkshire Brew and soak up the local atmosphere in the nearby cafe.You will then arrive in Haworth, on the edge of the rugged Pennine Moors, where the Bronte family lived from 1820 and the sisters wrote their famous novels, for a two hour stop over lunchtime. You can visit the Bronte Parsonage Museum and the Bronte Memorial Chapel in the nearby Church where their father preached, or just explore the quaint shops on the cobbled main street and have a leisurely lunch in one of the traditional cafes - the choice is yours!On leaving Haworth, you will head up Penistone Hill for a photo stop to admire the moorland views towards Top Withens, where the Bronte sisters walked to gain inspiration, before travelling north into Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.You will arrive in the picture postcard setting of the traditional Dales village of Linton for another photo opportunity at Linton Falls, before continuing your journey through the National Park.The next stop is at nearby Bolton Abbey, where entry is free and you will have time to explore the Priory Church and ruins of the 12th Century Augustinian Priory in its beautiful riverside setting, or maybe take the stepping stones challenge if you are feeling more adventurous!After leaving Bolton Abbey, you will visit the Embsay & Bolton Abbey Steam Railway (as seen on “Great Railway Journeys” with Michael Portillo), where members of your group will have the option to take a steam train ride through the picturesque Yorkshire Dales scenery between Bolton Abbey and Embsay Stations at a special discounted rate of £5 for adults/£2.50 for children (paid in cash on the day and no need to pre-book).The Minicoach with any passengers not wishing to take the train continues the journey by road to meet up with the train passengers at Embsay Station before heading back to Leeds.You should arrive back at the pick-up point in Leeds at approximately 5.30pm, but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.
We leave York heading west to the edge of the Yorkshire Dales before making our way above Ilkley and up to the famous landmark of the Cow and Calf Rocks and the famous Ilkley Moors where the unofficial Yorkshire Anthem was penned. Enjoy a hot brew in the Café and take in the views over Wharfedale and Ilkley in the Valley below or for the more energetic head up explore the moors a little. We then head for Salts Mill. In the centre of the industrial West Yorkshire the Mill was the focal point of Saltaire Village. The World’s first Model village designed to improve the health of the mills employees and of course increase its profits. We stop at the grade II listed building which has been converted into gallery, shopping and food complex as well as a small museum about the mills history. In its time the mill was the largest and most advanced mill in the world its architectural design is inspiring. From here it is a short scenic drive through more of West Yorkshire where the Railway children was filmed and into Haworth. Your Driver will drop you outside the Bronte Parsonage where you will have plenty of time to explore the Parsonage and learn all about the famous family. You can take lunch in one of the traditional pubs, cafes or tearooms and potter around the plethora of unique shops. After Lunch we take another scenic drive out of the industrial west and into the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Just a mile into the boundary of the Park we stop at Bolton Abbey. A 12th Century Abbey ruin, with the unique feature of its priory church standing and still in use after rest of the sire was dissolved. The abbey ruin, located on the banks of the River Wharfe is of referred to as “one of the most Beautiful historical sites in England” and has inspired artists like Turner and writers like Wordsworth.
You will be picked up at 9.00am from your choice of location in York for this guided day trip to explore Bronte Country and the scenic and picturesque Yorkshire Dales National Park. You will have a comfortable minicoach with air-conditioning and a driver/guide, exclusively for your group of up to 15 people. .You will head off for Bronte Country in the West Yorkshire Pennines, with your Tour Guide telling you about the history and features of the area as you pass through. The first stop is at the Bingley Five Rise Locks where you will see the highest Staircase Lock in the UK, a spectacular feat of engineering constructed in 1774 as part of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and still in use today. You can explore and photograph the working locks, or just enjoy a leisurely Yorkshire Brew and soak up the local atmosphere in the nearby cafe.You will then arrive in Haworth, on the edge of the rugged Pennine Moors, where the Bronte family lived from 1820 and the sisters wrote their famous novels, for a two and a half hour stop over lunchtime. You can visit the Bronte Parsonage Museum and the Bronte Memorial Chapel in the nearby Church where their father preached, or just explore the quaint shops on the cobbled main street and have a leisurely lunch in one of the traditional cafes - the choice is yours!On leaving Haworth, you will head up Penistone Hill for a photo stop to admire the moorland views towards Top Withens, where the Bronte sisters walked to gain inspiration, before travelling north into Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.You will arrive in the picture postcard setting of the traditional Dales village of Linton for another photo opportunity at Linton Falls, before continuing your journey through the National Park.The final stop is at Bolton Abbey, where entry is free and you will have time to explore the Priory Church and ruins of the 12th Century Augustinian Priory in its beautiful riverside setting, or maybe take the stepping stones challenge if you are feeling more adventurous!After leaving Bolton Abbey, you will head through the rugged landscape of Blubberhouses Moor past RAF Menwith Hill and through the famous spa town of Harrogate as you head back towards York.You should arrive back at the pick-up point in York at approximately 5.45pm but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.
