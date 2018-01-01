Haworth, Bolton Abbey and Steam Trains Day Trip from York

Starting in the morning from York, this guided day trip provides the perfect opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city to explore Bronte Country and the scenic and picturesque Yorkshire Dales National Park. To ensure personal service and comfort, the tour capacity is limited to 16 passengers and the Minicoach is equipped with air-con.The tour departs from opposite the Dean Court Hotel in York city centre (near York Minster) at 9.00am and heads off for Bronte Country, with your Tour Guide telling you about the history and features of the area as you pass through. The first stop is at the Bingley Five Rise Locks where you will see the highest Staircase Lock in the UK, a spectacular feat of engineering constructed in 1774 as part of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. You can explore and photograph the working locks, or just enjoy a leisurely Yorkshire Brew and soak up the local atmosphere in the nearby cafe.You will then arrive in Haworth, on the edge of the rugged Pennine Moors, where the Bronte family lived from 1820 and the sisters wrote their famous novels, for a two hour stop over lunchtime. You can visit the Bronte Parsonage Museum and the Bronte Memorial Chapel in the nearby Church where their father preached, or just explore the quaint shops on the cobbled main street and have a leisurely lunch in one of the traditional cafes - the choice is yours!On leaving Haworth you will head up Penistone Hill to admire and photograph the moorland views towards Top Withens, where the sisters walked to gain inspiration, before travelling north into Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park for another photo stop at the falls in the picturesque traditional Dales village of Linton.The next stop is at Bolton Abbey, where entry is free and you will have time to explore the Priory Church and ruins of the 12th Century Augustinian Priory in its beautiful riverside setting, or maybe take the stepping stones challenge if you are feeling more adventurous!After leaving Bolton Abbey, you will visit the nearby Embsay & Bolton Abbey Steam Railway (as seen on “Great Railway Journeys” with Michael Portillo), where you will have the option to take a steam train ride through the picturesque Yorkshire Dales scenery between Bolton Abbey and Embsay Stations at a special discounted rate of £5 for adults/£2.50 for children (available mid-March through to October and paid locally on the day with no need to book ahead).The Minicoach with any passengers not wishing to take the train continues the journey by road to meet up with the train passengers at Embsay Station before heading back to York, passing through Harrogate and learning a bit about the history of this famous spa town.You will arrive back at the meeting point in York at approximately 5.45pm but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.