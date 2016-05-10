Fly a Real Jet Simulator Around the World at Coventry Airport

Ever wanted to know what it's like to be a real airline pilot? Ever wondered if you could land the plane if the pilot was incapacitated? Well now is your chance to find out. The Boeing 737 and 747 were owned by major European airlines and used to train their flight crew. So you will be sitting where thousands of professional pilots have sat for their regular 6 monthly checks. The A320 is actually a real aircraft nose (G-BUSF) which was operated by GB Airways on behalf of British Airways. Two of our instructors have actually flown it as an aeroplane.This voucher entitles you to the 90 minute weekday experience which involves a 30 minute Power Point briefing, dealing with basic aerodynamics, flight controls and the instruments you will be using, followed by a full 60 minutes in your chosen simulator with your real airline pilot instructor.All our instructor are highly experience commercial pilots who have flown many thousands of hours around the world. Up to 3 observers are welcome in the 747 and A320 and 2 in the 737 at a local charge of £10 / head, payable on the day. Motion is included on the 320 and 737 and simulated vibration motion on the 747.