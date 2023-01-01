Bristol Zoo Gardens

Highlights at the city's award-winning zoo include a family of seven western lowland gorillas (bossed by silverback Jock) and the Seal and Penguin Coast, where African penguins, eider ducks and South American fur seals lounge around. There's also a reptile and bug zone, butterfly forest, lion enclosure, monkey jungle and the Zooropia (adult/child £8/7) treetop adventure park. Online tickets are up to a third cheaper. To get here from the city centre, catch bus 8.