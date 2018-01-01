Welcome to Lymington

Yachting haven, New Forest base and jumping-off point to the Isle of Wight – the appealing Georgian harbour town of Lymington has several strings to its tourism bow. This former smuggler's port offers nautical shops, prime eating and sleeping spots and, in Quay St, an utterly quaint cobbled lane.

Top experiences in Lymington

Travel guides

Lymington activities

Isle of Wight from Bournemouth Full-Day Tour

Your full day tour will depart from a centrally located meeting point in Bournemouth near to the Train Station and you will arrive in Portsmouth at approximately 10.00am. Departure on ferry to Isle of Wight at 11:00 - 11:45 arrival on the island were we will begin our day at Godshill Village. Here you will be able to see old thatched cottages and tea shops. There is also a famous church with a legend that makes it very special. There is also a fantastic model village attraction to visit at a discounted price with us. You will have time for lunch here and to do the model village attraction if you wish.We will be departing on the ferry from nearby Alum Bay at Yarmouth over to Lymington and the New Forest where we will be able to see the wild ponies and horses roaming free before taking you home.Isle of Wight stops as advertised and departure on ferry at 17:20 - 18:00 arrival back to mainland. Return to Bournemouth by 19:00 
Isle of Wight from Oxford Full-Day Tour

Your full day tour will depart from a centrally located meeting point in Oxford near to the Ashmolean Museum and you will arrive in Portsmouth at approximately 10.00am. Departure on ferry to Isle of Wight at 11:00 - 11:45 arrival on the island were we will begin our day at Godshill Village. Here you will be able to see old thatched cottages and tea shops. There is also a famous church with a legend that makes it very special. There is also a fantastic model village attraction to visit at a discounted price with us. You will have time for lunch here and to do the model village attraction if you wish.We will be departing on the ferry from nearby Alum Bay at Yarmouth over to Lymington and the New Forest where we will be able to see the wild ponies and horses roaming free before taking you home.Isle of Wight stops as advertised and departure on ferry at 17:20 - 18:00 arrival back to mainland. Return to Oxford 20:00 approx depending on traffic
