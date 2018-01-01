Welcome to Blackpool
The town is also famous for its tower and its three piers. A successful ploy to extend the brief summer holiday season is the Illuminations, when, from early September to early November, 5 miles of the Promenade are illuminated with thousands of electric and neon lights.
Top experiences in Blackpool
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Blackpool activities
Comedy Station Comedy Club Admission in Blackpool
Blackpool's only dedicated Comedy Club. 4 mighty fine comics take to the stage – their mission is to make you laugh until you can laugh no more! Your MC for the evening is ‘Local Celebrity’ Ryan Gleeson! Reserve your seats to be guaranteed a night of laughter, order from our snack menu complete night of it with food and drinks from our bars. The Comedy Station Comedy Club is Blackpool’s original and longest running comedy club. We've been making the Fylde Coast laugh since 2002. With experience like ours and previous acts including Jason Manford, Justin Moorhouse, Lee Nelson, The Boy With Tape On His Face, Mick Miller, Charlie Chuck and even an impromptu performance by the legendary Bobby Ball, you can be sure of a hilariously great show, every time!2015 Headline ActsAugust 15th – Gareth BerlinerAugust 22nd – Simon BlighAugust 29th – Jamie SutherlandSeptember 5th – TBCSeptember 12th – Ben SchofieldSeptember 19th – Noel JamesSeptember 26th – Mike Newall3rd Oct – Tony Simpson17th Oct – Paul Savage24th Oct – TBC31st Oct – Sully O'Sullivan Please note your ticket is only valid on the day chosen
The Blackpool Tower Ballroom Admission Ticket
Step into the sensationally stylish Blackpool Tower Ballroom and prepare to be lost in a world of elegant charm and refined beauty. Dating back to 1894, The Blackpool Tower Ballroom is world famous for its unique sprung dance floor and spectacular architecture and remains to this day a destination for dance fans from across the globe.You can dance the day away to the sounds of the famous Wurlitzer organ amidst this stunning setting, or watch from the sidelines as you enjoy a delicious afternoon tea in Blackpool. Whether you want to glide around the dance floor, relax at your table or spectate from up on the balconies, The Blackpool Tower Ballroom is an experience you will never forget.You’ll be entranced by magic of The Ballroom and want to return time and time again, as so many of our regular guests already do.
The Blackpool Tower Eye Admission Ticket
Discover stunning panoramic views, a 4D Cinema & look down below at Blackpool from the great glass floor. Take a trip 380ft into the sky to the top of The Blackpool Tower Eye and experience the thrilling SkyWalk. Take in the best views across the North West of England from the top of the iconic Blackpool Tower.Begin your journey to the top of the world famous Blackpool Tower with a visit to the incredible 4D cinema, and then let the special sensory effects and incredible filming bring the history of The Blackpool Tower to life in front of your eyes.Experience the thrilling SkyWalk, walk out if you dare onto the five centimetre thick glass floor to ceiling viewing platform where you can look out into the Irish Sea and see the famous Blackpool Promenade beneath you.The stylish sky high Bar 380 offers a tranquil setting to enjoy a relaxing drink whilst taking in the best views in the house.See the North West of England spread out before you with views up to the Lake District and on a clear day down to Liverpool and across to the Isle of Man from the top of The Blackpool Tower.
Mark James: 'Sideshow Tricks' Magic Show at VIVA Blackpool
Mark has featured at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, performed magic on the Orient Express, and frequently warms up studio audiences on hit TV shows - the XTra Factor, The Voice and Question Of Sport. He’s also a regular performer at the World Famous Magic Castle in Hollywood! In ‘Sideshow Tricks’ there’s something for the WHOLE FAMILY. You’ll see Mark perform world class sleight of hand magic, escape from a straight jacket, eat fire, and even juggle mousetraps! The show promises to be hilarious, so whether you’re 5 or 105 grab your ticket, hold on to your hat and take your seat for a night you’ll never forget!
Wannabe The Spice Girls Show
WANNABE is a spectacular concert created to celebrate the career of the World’s biggest girl band, the Spice Girls. Featuring the greatest Spice Girls hits, this musical celebration recreates the era of Girl Power! From the chart stomping ‘Spice Up Your Life’ through to the hip shaking ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’, WANNABE takes you on a Spice World journey through the Spice Girls group and solo careers that will make you Zig-A-Zig-Ahhhh. Hi, si, ja, hold tight! Come and join the exceptionally talented WANNABE cast as they pay homage to Ginger, Scary, Posh, Sporty & Baby on the smash hit touring sensation not to be missed! Swing it, shake it, move it, make it down however you can. Costumes, groups & families all welcome for the biggest 90s party in town. NB: Wannabe is a touring musical celebration featuring the hits of the Spice Girls! This is not part of the Spice Girls tour.
Private Hire - The High Adventure Tour
On leaving Windermere you will head towards the famous the Langdale Valley, famed for rock climbing and walking. You may even spot a local breed of sheep, the Herdwick, as you make you make your way through the valley. You then begin your ascent of the steep Wrynose & Hardknott mountain passes. The views from the remote and narrow roads towards the fells are spectacular. Make sure you bring your camera, as there will be plenty of opportunities to take those memorable shots throughout the tour. Arriving in the Eskdale valley, you will board the heritage railway affectionately known as La’al Ratty (little railway), as you make your way down the valley you will travel through ancient woodlands. Next you travel to Wastwater, once voted ‘Britain’s favourite view’. This location has the deepest Lake in England with its highest mountain, Scafell Pike in the background. The lake is surrounded by mountains, creating a truly dramatic scenery, an image synonymous with the National Park. You will then have the opportunity to explore Muncaster Castle’s Gardens, which date back to the 18th Century. Where a walk along Georgian Terrace can be enjoyed with fell views in the distance. Travelling back towards the central Lake District, we travel past Coniston and through the Yewdale Valley bringing to an end this classic Lake District tour.