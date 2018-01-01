Private Hire - The High Adventure Tour

On leaving Windermere you will head towards the famous the Langdale Valley, famed for rock climbing and walking. You may even spot a local breed of sheep, the Herdwick, as you make you make your way through the valley. You then begin your ascent of the steep Wrynose & Hardknott mountain passes. The views from the remote and narrow roads towards the fells are spectacular. Make sure you bring your camera, as there will be plenty of opportunities to take those memorable shots throughout the tour. Arriving in the Eskdale valley, you will board the heritage railway affectionately known as La’al Ratty (little railway), as you make your way down the valley you will travel through ancient woodlands. Next you travel to Wastwater, once voted ‘Britain’s favourite view’. This location has the deepest Lake in England with its highest mountain, Scafell Pike in the background. The lake is surrounded by mountains, creating a truly dramatic scenery, an image synonymous with the National Park. You will then have the opportunity to explore Muncaster Castle’s Gardens, which date back to the 18th Century. Where a walk along Georgian Terrace can be enjoyed with fell views in the distance. Travelling back towards the central Lake District, we travel past Coniston and through the Yewdale Valley bringing to an end this classic Lake District tour.