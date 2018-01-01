Welcome to Kolding
Kolding is an eminently likeable mid-sized town with a crowd-pleasing mix of old and new, encapsulated in one of its major drawcards, the hilltop castle Koldinghus. After a stroll around the central lake and through the town's old quarters, head to Trapholt to admire the modern furniture design for which Denmark is renowned.
If you're interested in visiting Unesco World Heritage Sites, the low-key religious settlement of Christiansfeld lies about 16km south.
