From nature and history, to culture and cuisine, Denmark has got you covered. Go beyond the ever-so-hip capital Copenhagen, and there’s a wealth of extraordinary sights – enigmatic Viking ruins, rambling medieval castles and show-stopping museums – while charming countryside, sweeping coastline and timeless villages are ready to explore.

My connection with this captivating country began more than a decade ago after meeting my Danish husband, and for the last five years, Copenhagen has been our family’s home. From happiness to hygge (pronounced "hougga" – the Danish concept of comfort), there’s much to applaud about Danish culture and quality of life. Though it’s an expensive place to live in or visit, inequality is low, living standards are high and the work-life balance is well, pretty balanced, making Danes second only to the Finns on the global happiness index.

After moving here from the US, I’ve embraced the Danish lifestyle by peddling around from A to B, and enjoy the fact I no longer need a car. On the other hand, leaving my young son outside for naps, which is a very Nordic custom, certainly took a little getting used to.

Here are some insider tips to know before you go.

Spend more than five days in Denmark to see beyond the major cities. Nick Brundle/Getty Images

1. Plan to spend five days or more

After spending three nights in Copenhagen, a further five days is enough time to experience another side of Denmark. The country is small and easy to get around, but it’s better to focus on just a few places. Making the journey from Copenhagen to Aarhus, is one recommendation. On your way, stop in Odense, the birthplace of Hans Christian Andersen; take the ferry to the magical island of Ærø; and fulfill your childhood dreams at Legoland, while perhaps squeezing in a magnificent castle, mysterious Viking ruin, or both.

2. How to time your visit

Copenhagen is a year-round destination, but elsewhere in Denmark you’ll want to plan ahead. Summertime has the best chance of sunny weather, but it’s also peak season. In July, most Danes pack up and go away for three weeks' vacation, meaning some shops and cafes close even in the capital. This is also when Denmark’s seaside towns and holiday islands become busy, and accommodation is pricier. Going in May, June or September, is a less-touristed alternative.

It’s worth noting that during autumn and spring, some hotels, restaurants and museums down shutters completely! In December, you’ll find Denmark at its most charming and hyggelig (cozy),when Christmas markets and lights are in full swing.

3. Bikes rule the road

Denmark ranks as one of the world’s most bicycle-friendly nations. More than 12,000km (7456 miles) of cycling routes criss-cross the country and nine out of ten people own a bike. Cycling isn’t just a hobby here, it’s in the Danish genes. For visitors too, going by bike is a convenient and fun way to get around.

Half of Copenhageners commute by bike, and during rush hour thousands of them zip at speed down the streets. If you’re on foot, watch you don’t accidentally stray into the bike lanes. There is a curb, but they’re often not marked.

Copenhagen is considered one of the world's safest cities. Daniel Ljunggren/Getty Images

4. Denmark is super safe

Denmark is very safe and crime rates are generally low. In fact the Economist Intelligence Unit named Copenhagen the world’s safest city in 2021, though that’s not to say thefts targeting tourists don’t happen. Like anywhere else, be sensible and don’t flaunt valuables.

5. It’s easy to get by without speaking Danish

Danish is a tongue-twisting language to master, but fear not, few locals expect visitors to speak it. Danes rank among the world’s most proficient English speakers, and many young people and professionals are fluent, but even many older generations in rural areas will also understand some English. Making an effort to say a polite tak (thank you) however is always appreciated.

6. Tips are welcome but not expected

Tipping in any country can sometimes be a puzzle, and Denmark is no exception. In general, tips are not expected. That applies to taxi rides and in bars and restaurants. However, paying a small 5–10% tip following a meal has become more commonplace, especially in cities like Copenhagen, where many hospitality staff are international.

Most places - including bars, restaurants, shops and cafes - tend not to accept cash, so come with a digital way to pay. Shutterstock

7. Don’t carry cash, you’ll struggle to spend it

Denmark is an almost cashless society and one of Europe’s most digitalized countries. Paying by debit or credit card, usually on a phone, is the norm, while Mobile Pay (only available for Danish phone numbers) is a widely used app. Tourists often make the mistake of bringing lots of cash, and may find shops, cafes and market stalls reluctant to take it.

8. There are useful ways to save money

To save money on fares across all public transport, it’s worth purchasing a travel card or rejsekort. If you are going cross-country by train, look out for early bird discounts, called "orange tickets" that are offered on the DSB app and website. Alternatively FlixBus operates affordable long distance buses.

For sightseeing in the capital, downloading the Copenhagen card gives discounted entry fees at dozens of attractions, while a combined Park Museums ticket offers six museums in central Copenhagen at half price.

Eating out is often one of the biggest expenses, however helpful apps like First Served and Early Bird have discounted menus and restaurant bookings. If you’re self-catering, the food waste app, Too Good To Go has bargains for leftover meals.

In Denmark, people tend to lean towards low-key style. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

9. Dress low-key, not showy

Top Danish design isn’t limited to furniture and architecture; a growing number of fashion houses have gained international acclaim, not least Ganni, Samsøe Samsøe and Stine Goya, a favorite of Emily in Paris.

If you want to blend in, Scandi street style is the way to dress. The rule here is low-key chic, not showy. A popular look among women is a long oversized jacket paired with wide trousers and retro trainers, while menswear is similarly trendy yet casual. Unless you work in politics and finance or are attending a wedding, wearing a tie is too formal and considered a "no-no," though Danes do wear suits with open shirt collars.

Finally, Danish weather can often be wet, windy and wild, so remember to bring warm and waterproof layers.

10. Danes are punctual, so don’t be late!

Arriving late is one of the biggest faux pas that many people make. Danes are sticklers for being punctual, possibly more so than the Germans. So be mindful that running even a couple of minutes behind can appear rude.

11. Winter bathing is all the rage for every age

Maybe it’s the Viking genes, but Danes love a morning dip in the sea, no matter what the time of year or how cold the water. The coast is dotted with bath houses and jetties jutting out into the water. Danes have very few inhibitions, so bathers of all ages will happily jump in totally naked.

Smørrebrød should be eaten in a specific order and always with the right garnish. Hamish Gray/Shutterstock

12. Smørrebrød is a must-try for lunch

This Danish staple pronounced "smuhr-bro" means "butter bread" and is essentially an open sandwich. From rye bread loaded with pickled herring in a curry sauce to prawns with boiled egg and chicken salad with bacon, these simple slices of bread are usually stacked high with ingredients. Danish people are very particular about how smørrebrød is eaten. Servings come in a specific order, with a specific topping paired with a specific garnish. So follow their lead!

13. Danish food is pork heavy

Though it’s world-famous for its refined New Nordic gastronomy, some might be surprised to learn that Danish food is meat and potato heavy. This is a land where pigs outnumber people, and one of the best-loved classics is flæskesteg, a pork roast served with spuds, red cabbage and gravy, or as a sandwich, while meatballs called frikadeller are another staple. Vegetarians and vegans won't struggle too much though. Denmark is among the top countries in Europe for vegans.

14. Leaving babies outside in strollers is common

Don’t panic if you see a stroller parked up all alone. There will be a parent somewhere, probably in a nearby shop or cafe. It’s one of the surprising customs that catches newcomers off guard. But rest assured this is nothing to worry about. Scandinavians often prefer to let babies and toddlers sleep outside, believing the air is good for them. This is possible because crime is low and there’s a high level of trust within Danish society.

15. Denmark is LGBTIQ+ friendly

Denmark is one of the world’s most gay-friendly nations and has been a frontrunner on LQBTIQ+ rights. In fact, it was the first country globally to recognize gay partnerships back in 1989. Held every August, Copenhagen Pride and its carnival-like parade are a huge occasion, attracting tens of thousands of spectators. The capital has a reasonable number of dedicated gay venues, but in smaller cities and towns, nightlife options are limited.