Yet there's much more to Odense than top-hatted storytellers, including several great museums, imaginative art galleries, Denmark's best zoo, a superb 'village' museum of historic houses, and a fizzing bar and cafe scene. With dozens of parks, the city is also a family-friendly destination that lives by its motto: at leger er at leve (to play is to live).
Odense is Funen's transport hub and has a small but impressive choice of budget accommodation.
Step aboard your coach at Vester Voldgade in central Copenhagen, and meet your guide to learn all about Hans Christian Andersen. The Danish writer produced plays, books and poems, but is perhaps most widely remembered for his fairy tales. The Little Mermaid, The Ugly Duckling and Thumbelina are among the best known around the English-speaking world, proving inspiration for ballets, animated films, plays and more.Following the opposite direction of a route traveled by Andersen in his teens, your tour heads south, out of Copenhagen and through the heart of Zealand — the large Danish island on which Copenhagen sits. Cross the impressive Great Belt Bridge to the island of Funen, and stop in Odense. Hop off your coach, and start your tour of the town with a visit to the writer’s childhood home, now the acclaimed Hans Christian Andersen Museum. From here your guide will join in to explore the rooms within the humble cottage-come-museum with you, and see a range of exhibitions that feature drawings and poems by Andersen himself. Continue with a walk through Odense’s charming old-world streets, and alongside the banks of Odense River to the park of Munke Mose. Here, board your boat and relax on a leisurely cruise through the town. Enjoy a sandwich and beer or soda — provided by your guide — and soak up the scenery as you glide.After the cruise, return to your coach and travel back to Copenhagen. Your tour ends with a drop-off at the start point.