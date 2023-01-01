With its seemingly endless, sharpened spire, Sankt Albani Kirke is an 1867 Catholic church whose exterior is interesting for the wooden knight and naive, coloured-vine motif over the door. Masses are now said in Polish and Vietnamese, and the latter community runs a recommended cafe next door.

The church is on the site of a 1504 former bishop's palace, sections of which still exist to the south. These were recently restored and used as university offices of the SDU, having been used as a 'convent for notable ladies' till the 1970s.